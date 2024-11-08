5 Best Places To Purchase Gold In Italy
Italy isn't just home to hidden travel gems for food, beaches, and rustic charm; the country is also a great place to get some real gems. Considering Italy is a global fashion destination, it isn't much of a stretch to realize that Italian jewelry is also some of the best in the world. You can find artisanal gold and silver jewelry that's deeply rooted in tradition and an equally rich plethora of modern jewelry designs that will turn heads wherever you wear them.
In addition to design, which the country is already known for be it in fashion, architecture, or automobiles, Italy is famous for both the quality and workmanship of gold. These glittering Italian pieces aren't cheap, so it's best to spend some time researching and looking for your bauble so that you can treasure it for years. Places that are famous for jewelry sometimes overlap with tourist hotspots, which results in inflated prices. However, search (and sometimes haggle) hard enough and you will find the right piece at a price that you're satisfied with. It helps to know a little about the purity of gold you want and how much you're willing to spend. You could also make some local Italian friends (and remember these etiquette tips when doing so) who could point you in the right direction. Ultimately, your jewelry should make you happy, not stress you out, so remember to enjoy your search as you browse for the perfect Italian gold ornament.
Vicenza
Vicenza is an old city in Northeastern Italy that was walled at one point and whose history goes back almost a thousand years. Its history with jewelry also goes back a couple of centuries, and the Vicenza Guild of Goldsmiths can trace its origins back to the 14th century. The relatively small town is one of Italy's most important sources of jewelry, and also hosts the world's largest Italian gold jewelry expo — the VicenzaOro First — every year in January.
Irrespective of what time of the year you visit, Vicenza's Goldsmith District is where you should head to in order to begin your search. It is the heart of the city's proud jewelry tradition and features designers of every scale and size, from global names to traditional family-run workshops. It's also worth taking a look at some iconic modern Italian jewelry designers like Roberto Coin, whose work takes inspiration from Vicenza's storied architecture. It is the perfect way to experience how Italian sensibilities of beauty and form inform everything from buildings to pendants and will give you a deeper appreciation (and a keener eye) in your search for Italian jewelry. An additional advantage of buying your glittering adornment in Vicenza is that it is a relatively less touristy city, which means prices will tend not to be as inflated and you are much less likely to be scammed.
Ponte Vecchio, Florence
While it may be a little jarring after Vicenza's relative calm, Florence's Ponte Vecchio is an essential destination for anyone looking to buy gold in Italy. Even if you don't purchase from here, window shopping along this crowded, iconic bridge that has been lined with jewelry shops for centuries is an experience in itself. Ponte Vecchio is the oldest bridge in Florence and was designated to encompass a market even before it was constructed in the 14th century. However, to counter the mess caused by the deluge of shops, it was made exclusive to gold and silver smiths, and has remained that way ever since. In fact, some of the shops on Ponte Vecchio are still run by descendants of the original jewelers who set up shop there. You can also pay your respects at the nearby statue of the celebrated 16th-century local goldsmith Benvenuto Cellini.
As is often the case, its rich history has also caused the bridge to become quite touristy, which means you will have to be extra careful when purchasing jewelry from here. Expect the usual "tourist tax" to be added to prices, but more importantly, watch out for fake jewelry posing as the real stuff. If you're looking to purchase gold with a purity above 18K, make sure to buy it from a reputed shop and get a certificate of purity with it. It won't hurt to look in neighboring shops and compare some prices as well. A good alternative is to head to the hip but less touristy Florence neighborhood of Oltrarno, which is home to several boutique jewelry designers.
Valenza
Simply being surrounded by the picturesque surroundings and ornate buildings of the small commune of Valenza will convince you that you are in the right place to purchase something shiny and eye-catching. You wouldn't be wrong because Valenza has one of the oldest traditions of handmade jewelry in Italy and is world-famous for intricately designed pieces. Again, because this is a relatively less touristic town, you're much more likely to get something authentic at a good price. You'll also find many jewelry designers still working with traditional methods and making traditional designs, so it's a good place to get to know the roots of Italian gold and silver ornaments.
Initially a village, Valenza grew swiftly with the growth of the local jewelry industry. Interestingly, the trend can be traced back to a goldsmith named Francesco Caramora, who set up shop in Valenza in 1817. After his death, his entire inventory was purchased by his apprentice, Pietro Canti, who continued the business. Valenza now has hundreds of jewelry houses and thousands of goldsmiths, many of whom continue to use traditional methods and designs.
Arezzo
Another Italian destination where jewelry and history are deeply entwined is Arezzo. Situated in the Tuscany region in central Italy, Arezzo's connection with gold goes back to the ancient Etruscan civilization which dates to the 3rd century B.C.E. In fact, you'll see examples of Etruscan jewelry in several of Italy's museums, which makes any locally-made jewelry you buy in Arezzo even more special. Despite being a small town, Arezzo is a significant jewelry hub and offers a great variety of jewelry — traditional, modern, and everything in between.
Consider checking out UnoAErre, a jewelry manufacturing company that's been around in Arezzo since 1926, which is around when the town's modern-day gold industry took off. The company features traditional Italian designs and is especially popular for bracelets and wedding rings. They also have a jewelry museum in town that's worth perusing for anyone interested in jewelry or history. Arezzo is also one of the best places to watch Italian jewelry being handmade using traditional methods. You can also take a jewelry-making class.
Milan
No Italian shopping expedition for a fashion accessory would be complete without a visit to Milan. The city known the world over for food and fashion is also pleasantly walkable, which is a good thing because you should definitely window shop here before seriously considering buying jewelry. Prices in Milan would give most people sticker shock, but it is a fantastic place to get inspired and narrow down on the kind of jewelry you want to get in Italy.
That said, if you're looking to splurge, it doesn't get better than Milan. The city effortlessly blends traditional and modern styles, so you will find everything from vintage jewelry to ultra-modern and avant-garde pieces. The city is also home to the likes of jewelry houses like Villa Milano, which dates back to 1876 and is still run by the same family (now in its fifth generation). Since Milan is a global fashion destination, you will also find outlets of other legacy jewelry brands that are also present outside Italy. If you do find yourself leaning towards a piece of jewelry designed by an international brand (like, say, Bvlgari), it's worth checking prices in your home country and potentially saving yourself some import duties. Milan also has several bespoke jewelry makers who can help create a one-of-a-kind piece for you. However, do a bit of research on the jeweler's reputation before putting down any cash, since Milan is also a touristy city and is not completely free of scams.