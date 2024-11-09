One Of The East Coast's Most Overlooked Small Towns Is A Scenic Lakeside New York Village
New York has hundreds of small towns nestled in the hills and lakes that offer a great escape for those wanting a slower pace of life. Aurora, New York, a town about four and a half hours from the bustle of New York City, sits beside Cayuga Lake, one of the 11 Finger Lakes in upstate New York. Aurora is home to fewer than 700 people, which is a drastic change for those coming from Manhattan, home to over 1.6 million people.
Aurora was home to several historic schools and colleges, including the Cayuga Lake Academy, which was founded in 1798, and Wells College, originally a women's college turned private liberal arts school that shuttered in 2024. If you love the town's quaint vibe and gorgeous buildings, you can thank entrepreneur Pleasant Rowland. The Wells College graduate, who created American Girl dolls, returned to Aurora after becoming a multi-millionaire and began preserving, renovating, and developing buildings. Today, visitors can dine at picturesque restaurants on the lake and tour upstate New York's underrated wine region while enjoying the history of this cute village on the Finger Lakes.
For the best experience, visit Aurora, New York, in the fall
Summertime tends to be the busiest season to visit Aurora, but there are plenty of cozy fall and winter activities for guests wanting to sip wine by a fireplace or explore the cooler seasons outdoors. Going to a lakeside town may not be your first thought for an East Coast fall getaway, but Aurora offers hiking and water sports as well as breweries and wineries. Anyone seeking a hiking excursion can head north to Great Gully, a moderate-difficulty waterfall hike that's under 2 miles round-trip. If the weather allows for water sports, public boat-launching docks called Cayuga Lake Blueway Sites line the waterfront.
There's plenty to do indoors, too. Sip on a cold brew from Aurora Brewing Co. as you marvel at the colorful fall leaves. The brewery is open six days a week and has both indoor and outdoor seating, depending on the weather. Choose from a diverse food menu and a wide array of beers and ciders, including different weekly flights so you can try a little bit of everything.
Wine lovers should take a tour of the Long Point Winery. The winery, rated the top local attraction on Tripadvisor, sits on 72 acres of land and welcomes guests all year. Guests can sample the winery's red Zinfandel, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and dry Riesling. It's never good to sample wine on an empty stomach, so grab an Italian sandwich or a salad at the on-site Amelia's Deli. Long Point Winery is open seven days a week with fluctuating hours, so check the business' website before going for a tasting. Anyone interested in more Finger Lakes wine and autumn attractions should read our guide to the hidden village of Hammondsport.
Where to stay in Aurora
The Inns of Aurora Resort & Spa is a four-star hotel developed by Pleasant Rowland in the town's center. The 350-acre inn consists of remodeled historic homes and truly helps guests feel at peace away from home. Guests can choose from five different inns to stay at, all of which make up a walkable village. Each room has distinct features, but all include complimentary parking, dock access, bicycle rentals, and more. The rooms tend to be pricey in the fall, so check the website before making a decision. Onsite at the Inns, guests can choose from dining options that include room service, a kitchen and bar, and a village market.
The Inns are collectively the main hotel in the town; however, visitors can also choose to stay in Airbnbs or in Aurora MainStays. Aurora MainStays allows tourists to stay in luxury lakeside guest houses or in different suites. To book a home, visitors can choose to speak with a rental consultant via MainStays or book online. The MainStays operates similar to Airbnb, allowing guests to rent out suites.