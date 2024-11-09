One Of The East Coast's Most Overlooked Small Towns Is A Scenic Lakeside New York Village

Summertime tends to be the busiest season to visit Aurora, but there are plenty of cozy fall and winter activities for guests wanting to sip wine by a fireplace or explore the cooler seasons outdoors. Going to a lakeside town may not be your first thought for an East Coast fall getaway, but Aurora offers hiking and water sports as well as breweries and wineries. Anyone seeking a hiking excursion can head north to Great Gully, a moderate-difficulty waterfall hike that's under 2 miles round-trip. If the weather allows for water sports, public boat-launching docks called Cayuga Lake Blueway Sites line the waterfront.

There's plenty to do indoors, too. Sip on a cold brew from Aurora Brewing Co. as you marvel at the colorful fall leaves. The brewery is open six days a week and has both indoor and outdoor seating, depending on the weather. Choose from a diverse food menu and a wide array of beers and ciders, including different weekly flights so you can try a little bit of everything.

Wine lovers should take a tour of the Long Point Winery. The winery, rated the top local attraction on Tripadvisor, sits on 72 acres of land and welcomes guests all year. Guests can sample the winery's red Zinfandel, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and dry Riesling. It's never good to sample wine on an empty stomach, so grab an Italian sandwich or a salad at the on-site Amelia's Deli. Long Point Winery is open seven days a week with fluctuating hours, so check the business' website before going for a tasting. Anyone interested in more Finger Lakes wine and autumn attractions should read our guide to the hidden village of Hammondsport.

