Hidden In New York's Finger Lakes Is A Village For Fall Foliage Views And World-Class Wine

When people talk of New York, they're typically referencing the bustle and chaos of Manhattan or the upstate beauty of Rochester. Rare is it that you could strike up a conversation about the Empire State and someone will assume you're chatting about Hammondsport, a secluded village paradise tucked away on the edge of Keuka Lake. The Finger Lakes region of New York is an oft-forgotten treasure, but autumn marks an ideal opportunity to take the trek and enjoy the dense fall foliage. Hammondsport, in particular, is a hidden autumnal getaway complete with quaint downtown streets to stroll and plenty of wine country to explore.

When it comes to fall foliage, you don't have to go far to witness what Hammondsport offers locals and visitors. The town's red-brick facades and antique architecture are flanked by rows of trees that seem like they're just waiting for the changing seasons. According to NewYorkUpstate.com, Hammondsport hits peak fall colors around mid-October; that means you'll see leaves that are bright red, bordering maroon. Alternatively, many of the other towns around the Finger Lakes hover around 20 to 40% fall color coverage at the same time of the month. (Besides Long Island, the Finger Lakes are the last part of New York state to reach peak fall foliage.)

During your visit to Hammondsport to catch some memorable views of the changing colors, you'll want to participate in a few other local pastimes. From enjoying the view of Keuka Lake from Depot Park to swirling glasses of wine and enjoying the fresh forest air, there's plenty to do in this little-known town that could become your next go-to autumn getaway.

