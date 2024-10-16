Hidden In New York's Finger Lakes Is A Village For Fall Foliage Views And World-Class Wine
When people talk of New York, they're typically referencing the bustle and chaos of Manhattan or the upstate beauty of Rochester. Rare is it that you could strike up a conversation about the Empire State and someone will assume you're chatting about Hammondsport, a secluded village paradise tucked away on the edge of Keuka Lake. The Finger Lakes region of New York is an oft-forgotten treasure, but autumn marks an ideal opportunity to take the trek and enjoy the dense fall foliage. Hammondsport, in particular, is a hidden autumnal getaway complete with quaint downtown streets to stroll and plenty of wine country to explore.
When it comes to fall foliage, you don't have to go far to witness what Hammondsport offers locals and visitors. The town's red-brick facades and antique architecture are flanked by rows of trees that seem like they're just waiting for the changing seasons. According to NewYorkUpstate.com, Hammondsport hits peak fall colors around mid-October; that means you'll see leaves that are bright red, bordering maroon. Alternatively, many of the other towns around the Finger Lakes hover around 20 to 40% fall color coverage at the same time of the month. (Besides Long Island, the Finger Lakes are the last part of New York state to reach peak fall foliage.)
During your visit to Hammondsport to catch some memorable views of the changing colors, you'll want to participate in a few other local pastimes. From enjoying the view of Keuka Lake from Depot Park to swirling glasses of wine and enjoying the fresh forest air, there's plenty to do in this little-known town that could become your next go-to autumn getaway.
Enjoy the fall foliage views in Hammondsport
Hammondsport's Depot Park presents idyllic scenery. A lone bench faces out toward the still waters of Keuka Lake, the empty docks signifying the end of summer. The unimpeded view stretches out across the lake to a stretch of foliage that runs the length of the horizon, a blend of oranges, yellows, and red popping against the sky-blue waters. But there's plenty more to do in Hammondsport in the fall than just leaf-watching.
There are hiking trails you could navigate to get close to Mother Nature as well as miles-long biking trails that crisscross the Finger Lakes. If you want a little adventure with your fall foliage viewing, though, there are three trails near Hammondsport, each bound to test your dexterity. Finger Lakes Trail earns the highest rating of all of Hammondsport's local trails on AllTrails, with a 4.5-star rating and enthusiastic hikers praising its wonderful views. It is a two-hour, 4.8-mile hike rivaled in length only by the Urbana State Forest Trails 4.5-mile trek. The dense forestry of Urbana State Forest's moderate trail will pop with color during fall, offering stunning views of vibrant foliage in a secluded and peaceful setting.
Of course, nothing says you can't lounge in the middle of town instead of hiking around the woods. The Main Square is a relatively small sliver of green set near the center of town. Well, it's green until fall, at which point its trees and grounds will take on the peak colors of the season. There's also an art park in town, and on dry days you'll be able to see art from local artists for sale as you lounge under the trees.
Experience Hammondsport's love of wine
As a visitor to Hammondsport, you'd be privy to a number of vineyards that have found success on the land near Keuka Lake. The Keuka Lake Wine Trail along this underrated wine region is a scenic tour that takes you to a medley of wineries, breweries, and distilleries around the Finger Lakes. Look on the Keuka Lake Wine Trail website to find a tour that caters to your own ambitions. You can create a five- to eight-hour itinerary that can stop at locations like Bully Hill Vineyards, Heron Hill Winery, Pleasant Valley Wine Co., or Keuka Brewing Co.
If you're not up for a full tour, you can pinpoint the vineyard or brewery that best fits your tastes. Tripadvisor users have a few suggestions, like the highly rated Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery. Located just 10 minutes north from Hammondsport and past Urbana, near the coast of Keuka Lake, this winery boasts a 4.5-star rating across about 1,000 reviews on Tripadvisor. One review praised the winery's six-wine tasting course and cheese platter. Another 5-star review highlights the educational tour along with the excellent food and wine.
If you're a wine connoisseur, Hammondsport puts you in range of several brilliant vineyards that serve up fantastic fall experiences surrounded by the autumn beauty of the Finger Lakes. Few things will imprint themselves into your memory more than the image of fiery red leaves as the backdrop to a well-manicured, stately vineyard.