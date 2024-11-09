A National Forest In Oregon Features Hot Spring Tubs For An Underrated Outdoor Experience

Oh, Oregon. What's not to love? When it comes to outdoor attractions, the Beaver State has got something for everyone. This Pacific Northwest powerhouse positively bursts with concentrated natural wonder, from windswept ocean beaches to deep pine forests, snow-smothered volcanoes, rocky river canyons, high mountain desert, rolling pastoral hills, and so much more.

Advertisement

One often overlooked asset of Oregon — and the West as a whole — is its natural hot springs. The region is blessed with scores of these steamy pools, usually located right alongside icy rivers and streams that bathers can jump into once the heat becomes too intense. Soaking in a natural thermal pool on a mountainside is one of life's great pleasures, and Bagby Hot Springs is an ideal spot to experience such sublimity.

Situated in the rugged hills of Mount Hood National Forest, Bagby Hot Springs has been attracting relaxation-seeking humans for decades (at least). The modern age has made it a popular spot for sweat-seekers willing to make the short hike, so much so that eventually the site became a victim of its own success – overuse and vandalism damaged the infrastructure so badly that the backwoods complex shut down. Things are now looking up for Bagby, however. An arrangement between the Forest Service and a private company called Bagby Preservation Inc. has allowed the site to reopen with the regulation, monitoring, and maintenance it needs, guaranteeing that it will be there for future generations to enjoy.

Advertisement