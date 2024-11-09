A National Forest In Oregon Features Hot Spring Tubs For An Underrated Outdoor Experience
Oh, Oregon. What's not to love? When it comes to outdoor attractions, the Beaver State has got something for everyone. This Pacific Northwest powerhouse positively bursts with concentrated natural wonder, from windswept ocean beaches to deep pine forests, snow-smothered volcanoes, rocky river canyons, high mountain desert, rolling pastoral hills, and so much more.
One often overlooked asset of Oregon — and the West as a whole — is its natural hot springs. The region is blessed with scores of these steamy pools, usually located right alongside icy rivers and streams that bathers can jump into once the heat becomes too intense. Soaking in a natural thermal pool on a mountainside is one of life's great pleasures, and Bagby Hot Springs is an ideal spot to experience such sublimity.
Situated in the rugged hills of Mount Hood National Forest, Bagby Hot Springs has been attracting relaxation-seeking humans for decades (at least). The modern age has made it a popular spot for sweat-seekers willing to make the short hike, so much so that eventually the site became a victim of its own success – overuse and vandalism damaged the infrastructure so badly that the backwoods complex shut down. Things are now looking up for Bagby, however. An arrangement between the Forest Service and a private company called Bagby Preservation Inc. has allowed the site to reopen with the regulation, monitoring, and maintenance it needs, guaranteeing that it will be there for future generations to enjoy.
No-frills charm in Oregon's deep forest
Named for a prospector who came across the site in 1880, Bagby Hot Springs saw minor development in the early part of the 20th century, when a wooden bathhouse and other structures were built. A fire in 1979 burned down the bathhouse, but it was eventually rebuilt. Two more were built later, culminating in the complex we see today.
The facilities at Bagby Hot Springs are rustic and rudimentary but certainly attractive to anyone seeking an authentic, rough-hewn forest experience. There are large, wooden communal tubs, as well as individual soakers carved out of tree trunks. The water piped in is scalding hot, which means bathers must bring up buckets of cold water from the adjacent Collawash River to make the water temperature suitable for submerging. While this is a bit of work, it's all part of what makes the mountain hot springs experience unique.
Bagby Hot Springs is located up a forest service road about 40 miles from the small town of Estacada. Check out the Mount Hood National Forest site for the most accurate directions, as some online map sites are known to get the route wrong. For those wishing to stay overnight, there are two campgrounds with basic tent spaces just in from the parking lot. From there, it's a 1.5-mile moderate hike up to the hot springs complex. And while nudity is officially forbidden, the springs still maintain a hippy vibe. People have been soaking in their birthday suits for years, so expect to see a bit of flesh if you choose to visit.
Other things to do in this neck of the woods
Occupying 1.1 million acres in northern Oregon, Mount Hood National Forest is named after the state's highest peak. It is just one of a string of stratovolcanoes in the Cascade Range. The area offers a rich vein of outdoor possibilities, including hiking, camping, mountain biking, water activities, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, berry and mushroom foraging, and visiting the region's many waterfalls.
For a quick jaunt, lace up your boots and hit the Larch Mountain Trail to the top of Multnomah Falls, which at 620 feet is Oregon's tallest waterfall. Another good day hike is the Mirror Lake Loop Trail, a moderate route that measures just over four miles. If you're interested in a bigger challenge, consider the Timberline Loop Trail. This nearly 40-mile circuit takes trekkers around the 11,249 volcanic rise the forest is named for.
You don't have to be a hiker to enjoy the region's offerings. Head into the chilled-out windsurfing mecca of Hood River for some of the northwest's best craft beer. For wine, explore the Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region. And once you're ready for food, music, and other entertainment, head to America's 'coolest neighborhood' in Portland.