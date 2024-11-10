Nestled On The Coast Of The Persian Gulf Is A Private And Luxurious Beachfront Escape
The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, is an ornate resort with luxurious accommodations, top dining, and lavish amenities. This hotel and resort, which opened in November 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup, is located in the Katara Cultural Village. This grand complex is home to an amphitheater, galleries, entertainment venues, and restaurants. With easy access to the village's slew of cultural offerings and facilities, The Chedi is a glamorous, modern oasis with a pristine, private beach, and spectacular views of the Persian Gulf.
One aspect of this property that makes it unique is its Mughal-style architecture, an Indo-Islamic style that thrived during the 16th and 17th centuries. While the exterior resembles a gleaming white palace, the interiors are inviting, filled with light, and sleek with intimate spaces.
Travelers to Doha can fly into Hamad International Airport, which has direct flights from many major cities. It is mentioned on a short list of the best airports for public art, so check out a few pieces before hustling through. From there, The Chedi is a 30-minute drive north. The best time to visit Doha is between November and March when temperatures are more comfortable. It is important to note that throughout the month of Ramadan many businesses are closed during the day.
Inside The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort
The sprawling, opulent property houses 91 accommodations, including guest rooms, suites, and multi-bedroom villas. The all-white spaces are punctuated by intricate Ottoman carpets, Indian botanical artworks, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Persian Gulf. Its renowned dining program includes the exclusive La Marsa, an over-water restaurant with stunning views of the Doha skyline, which serves Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines. There is also The Beach Restaurant, a favorite spot for a fresh seafood lunch, with an ambiance of arched windows opening onto the pool deck. For breakfast, The Restaurant presents a grand affair. "It is extravagant," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "From freshly baked breads and pastries, to eggs made on demand, to the most delicious fruit selection, I just can't say enough great things about it! Oh, and did I mention the caviar?" Something to know before you go is that the Chedi does not serve alcohol at the hotel or any of its restaurants.
The resort's pampering ethos extends to its spa and fitness center. There are two treatment rooms for men and women each, as well as hammams — communal bathhouses. Outside, the nearly-200-foot-long infinity pool is lined with cabanas and lounge chairs and boasts panoramic vistas of the gulf and the city of Doha. On the white-sand beach, guests can recline on beach chairs or rent water sports equipment. Those interested in other physical activities on land can head to the lush Katara Hills where there are trails for running and cycling. For more high-life experiences, jet over to Dubai, which has a luxurious airport with the largest first-class lounge in the world. For more amazing Arabian nights, fly across the Arabian Peninsula to enter a whole new world at one of Egypt's beachfront lounges.