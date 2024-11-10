Nestled On The Coast Of The Persian Gulf Is A Private And Luxurious Beachfront Escape

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, is an ornate resort with luxurious accommodations, top dining, and lavish amenities. This hotel and resort, which opened in November 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup, is located in the Katara Cultural Village. This grand complex is home to an amphitheater, galleries, entertainment venues, and restaurants. With easy access to the village's slew of cultural offerings and facilities, The Chedi is a glamorous, modern oasis with a pristine, private beach, and spectacular views of the Persian Gulf.

Advertisement

One aspect of this property that makes it unique is its Mughal-style architecture, an Indo-Islamic style that thrived during the 16th and 17th centuries. While the exterior resembles a gleaming white palace, the interiors are inviting, filled with light, and sleek with intimate spaces.

Travelers to Doha can fly into Hamad International Airport, which has direct flights from many major cities. It is mentioned on a short list of the best airports for public art, so check out a few pieces before hustling through. From there, The Chedi is a 30-minute drive north. The best time to visit Doha is between November and March when temperatures are more comfortable. It is important to note that throughout the month of Ramadan many businesses are closed during the day.

Advertisement