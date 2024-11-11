The Mouth-Watering California Steakhouse George Clooney Named His Production Company After
In a city like Los Angeles, longevity, especially in regard to restaurants, is rare. Many eateries have come and gone. However, the Smoke House in Burbank, California, has stood the test of time. Founded in 1946, the steakhouse, which has been at its current location since 1948, celebrated its 78th anniversary in 2024. The Smoke House offers mouth-watering entrees, such as filet mignon and porterhouse steak served with an array of side dishes to choose from, like mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, and more. However, as the Smoke House is conveniently situated next to Warner Bros. Studios, it's arguably one of the best celebrity hot spots to visit if you want to see stars in Los Angeles. One frequent diner is none other than George Clooney.
In fact, Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures, founded with fellow actor Grant Heslov, was named after the restaurant. The production company was established in 2006 and has produced films like "Oceans 8," "Ticket to Paradise" and many more. Of course, Clooney, who frequented the Smoke House when he was filming "ER," is far from the only star who has dined at the Smoke House. Patrons have included everyone from the late Elizabeth Taylor to Seth Rogen.
Speaking to SFGATE, the Smoke House's general manager David Rocha explained, "We're so close to Warner Bros. Studios. People can just walk across the street to get here. Plus, there aren't paparazzi like there are in Hollywood. It's a nice escape for our industry guests." Ultimately, due to its history, food, and ambiance, the Smoke House is a worthy addition to the list of the best local restaurants you can't miss in Los Angeles.
What diners can expect at the Smoke House in Burbank, California
The Smoke House has a vintage aesthetic that enhances guests' dining experience. Think bold leather booths, with channel tufting and wood-paneled walls, featuring countless framed photos and art of stars from the past and present. Then, of course, there's the food. For an appetizer, you can't go wrong with the garlic cheese bread. So renowned is this starter that the Smoke House actually sells it online and ships it within the United States. Although known for its various steak cuts, including prime rib, the Smoke House has much more on its menu, like sandwiches, pastas, seafood, chicken, and BBQ.
One dish, the Steak Sinatra, was named after the iconic crooner who was another former celebrity customer. It features filet mignon with linguine, mushrooms, and veggies. Other entrees include organic chicken piccata, a French dip sandwich, a rack of lamb, barbecued baby back ribs, and more. For dessert, there are options like lava cake and chocolate mousse. Cocktails, such as martinis and margaritas, are also served at the Smoke House.
On Tripadvisor, the Smoke House is ranked as the best restaurant in Burbank and features a 4-out-of-5 rating. One reviewer wrote, "Our drinks were perfect, my son's Steak Sinatra was delicious, the ribs were pretty good, and the Lava Cake was excellent. We especially loved the atmosphere, with lots of booths and old school, casual charm."
What to know before you go to the Smoke House
The Smoke House is open daily but business hours do vary. From Monday to Saturday, it's open for lunch and dinner. On Sundays, a brunch buffet is offered for a set price and features everything from roast turkey to crepes. Whenever you decide to dine at the Smoke House, having a reservation is advised and can be made online on OpenTable. If you visit the Smoke House on a Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, you can expect live music. Live entertainment has been a mainstay at the Smoke House and past performers throughout its storied history include the Ink Spots and others.
All that said, if you want to have the ultimate day in Burbank, consider taking a Warner Bros. Studios tour before or after you dine. Here's a fun fact: the Smoke House was featured in the 2012 Warner Bros. film "Argo," which was produced by George Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures. Thus, you can consider the restaurant an extension of the tour. If you enjoy your time at the Smoke House, keep in mind that they do have private dining rooms for events. To learn about another famed Los Angeles spot, read about The Musso & Frank Grill, Hollywood's oldest restaurant.