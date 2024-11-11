The Mouth-Watering California Steakhouse George Clooney Named His Production Company After

In a city like Los Angeles, longevity, especially in regard to restaurants, is rare. Many eateries have come and gone. However, the Smoke House in Burbank, California, has stood the test of time. Founded in 1946, the steakhouse, which has been at its current location since 1948, celebrated its 78th anniversary in 2024. The Smoke House offers mouth-watering entrees, such as filet mignon and porterhouse steak served with an array of side dishes to choose from, like mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, and more. However, as the Smoke House is conveniently situated next to Warner Bros. Studios, it's arguably one of the best celebrity hot spots to visit if you want to see stars in Los Angeles. One frequent diner is none other than George Clooney.

In fact, Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures, founded with fellow actor Grant Heslov, was named after the restaurant. The production company was established in 2006 and has produced films like "Oceans 8," "Ticket to Paradise" and many more. Of course, Clooney, who frequented the Smoke House when he was filming "ER," is far from the only star who has dined at the Smoke House. Patrons have included everyone from the late Elizabeth Taylor to Seth Rogen.

Speaking to SFGATE, the Smoke House's general manager David Rocha explained, "We're so close to Warner Bros. Studios. People can just walk across the street to get here. Plus, there aren't paparazzi like there are in Hollywood. It's a nice escape for our industry guests." Ultimately, due to its history, food, and ambiance, the Smoke House is a worthy addition to the list of the best local restaurants you can't miss in Los Angeles.

