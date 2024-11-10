The 18th Century Museum In Paris For An Immersive Experience Dripping With Decorative Art

Paris, the City of Light, is known for its incredible museums. There's the Musée d'Orsay and the Louvre, with its notoriously long lines, for instance. But the city also has a number of smaller museums with fewer crowds, like the Hôtel de la Marine. On the prestigious Place de la Concorde, about a 15-minute walk from the Louvre, the Hôtel de la Marine lets you experience what it was like to be a high-ranking member of French society shortly before the French Revolution.

The building that houses the museum was designed by architect Ange-Jacques Gabriel, who worked for King Louis XV, and it first opened in 1774. The structure was initially used for the Garde-Meuble royal, the institution responsible for the king's furniture. Along with furniture, tapestries, and decorations, the building also stored items including the crown jewels and a range of weapons.

The Hôtel de la Marine played a pivotal role in history, including during the French Revolution. The building was famously burglarized on July 13, 1789, and some of the royal weaponry acquired was then used to storm the Bastille on July 14. Later, the building became the headquarters for the Ministry of the Navy. The Navy continued to use the site until 2015, and the building underwent massive, multi-million-dollar renovations to turn it into a museum, which opened in 2021.

