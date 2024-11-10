The 18th Century Museum In Paris For An Immersive Experience Dripping With Decorative Art
Paris, the City of Light, is known for its incredible museums. There's the Musée d'Orsay and the Louvre, with its notoriously long lines, for instance. But the city also has a number of smaller museums with fewer crowds, like the Hôtel de la Marine. On the prestigious Place de la Concorde, about a 15-minute walk from the Louvre, the Hôtel de la Marine lets you experience what it was like to be a high-ranking member of French society shortly before the French Revolution.
The building that houses the museum was designed by architect Ange-Jacques Gabriel, who worked for King Louis XV, and it first opened in 1774. The structure was initially used for the Garde-Meuble royal, the institution responsible for the king's furniture. Along with furniture, tapestries, and decorations, the building also stored items including the crown jewels and a range of weapons.
The Hôtel de la Marine played a pivotal role in history, including during the French Revolution. The building was famously burglarized on July 13, 1789, and some of the royal weaponry acquired was then used to storm the Bastille on July 14. Later, the building became the headquarters for the Ministry of the Navy. The Navy continued to use the site until 2015, and the building underwent massive, multi-million-dollar renovations to turn it into a museum, which opened in 2021.
The Hôtel de la Marine takes you back in time to 18th-century Paris
The Hôtel de la Marine was set up in part to recreate the living quarters for Marc-Antoine Thierry de Ville-d'Avray, who was a top official there before the revolution. Along with the impressive, ornate furnishings, it's the self-guided audio tour that really draws you in. It has background noises, like music or the rustling of papers, that match where you are and what you're looking at. You can even listen in on conversations and hear from the servants and residents of the house. In short, you'll get to learn about French history and feel like you're a part of it as you make your way through the apartments.
The restoration work on the building is unprecedented, and everywhere you look, you'll see meticulous detail and beauty, from the parquet flooring to the handmade curtain tiebacks. The museum really showcases the opulence of the time, and there's even a room that rivals the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles.
When visiting, choose between a self-guided tour with the audio accompaniment or guided tours with an expert. If you want to take things up a notch and live out your aristocratic fantasies, the museum holds themed balls throughout the year where guests are encouraged to dress up and dance the night away.
The Hôtel de la Marine's shop and restaurants are worth a visit
If you want to commemorate your visit to the Hôtel de la Marine, the landmark has a gift shop where you can get all things relating to 18th-century France, from books to tableware to jewelry. There are also two restaurants at the museum, and in either one, you'll feel like you're in an "Emily in Paris" filming location.
Renowned French Chef Jean-François Piège opened Mimosa inside the Hôtel de la Marine, where you can get specialty deviled eggs (in France, deviled eggs are called "oeufs mimosa") along with yummy seafood, all in a beautifully chic setting. There's also Café Lapérouse, which has a romantic mix of vintage and maritime decor, and you can see the Eiffel Tower as you dine out on the terrace. It's open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has dishes like black truffle pasta, caviar, and lobster Caesar salad.
Visiting Paris and experiencing extreme culture shock while the city doesn't live up to your preconceived expectations can cause "Paris Syndrome" for some. With that said, we're pretty confident that this museum will leave a positive impression during your French getaway.