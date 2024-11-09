The Perfect Porto Day Trip Is An Ancient Town Sitting On The Tâmega River Famed For Its Wine

If you're struggling to decide between Lisbon and Porto for your next Portugal trip, there are quite a few reasons to pick Porto. The city itself is full of delicious food, rich history, gorgeous art, and vibrant culture, but it's also situated in a part of the country that makes it easy to start exploring the Tâmega and Douro Valley regions. One specific destination in this part of northern Portugal makes for an excellent day trip, particularly if you're a food and wine lover. If you're staying near Porto, get out of the city and visit one of Portugal's most beautiful small towns: Amarante.

Amarante is located along the Tâmega River in the Douro Litoral Province, about 60 kilometers (roughly 37 miles) inland from Porto. By car, it takes about an hour to drive there from the city — your best option, considering there is no direct train in the area. The only public transportation available between the two points is a bus. No matter how you reach Amarante, once you arrive you'll be greeted with plenty of delicious treats, beautiful scenery, and supremely underrated wine that does not get talked about enough.