The Perfect Porto Day Trip Is An Ancient Town Sitting On The Tâmega River Famed For Its Wine
If you're struggling to decide between Lisbon and Porto for your next Portugal trip, there are quite a few reasons to pick Porto. The city itself is full of delicious food, rich history, gorgeous art, and vibrant culture, but it's also situated in a part of the country that makes it easy to start exploring the Tâmega and Douro Valley regions. One specific destination in this part of northern Portugal makes for an excellent day trip, particularly if you're a food and wine lover. If you're staying near Porto, get out of the city and visit one of Portugal's most beautiful small towns: Amarante.
Amarante is located along the Tâmega River in the Douro Litoral Province, about 60 kilometers (roughly 37 miles) inland from Porto. By car, it takes about an hour to drive there from the city — your best option, considering there is no direct train in the area. The only public transportation available between the two points is a bus. No matter how you reach Amarante, once you arrive you'll be greeted with plenty of delicious treats, beautiful scenery, and supremely underrated wine that does not get talked about enough.
Amarante is perfect for food and wine lovers
Despite being part of the Vinho Verde wine region, Amarante is still flying slightly under the radar for wine lovers, similar to the underrated wine region of Cognac. Vinho Verde wine can be white, red, or rosé and, depending on the type, may be fizzy and dry. Amarante varieties are often considered to be refreshing and excellent companions to seafood and vegetables, as well as meat dishes. Wineries in the area are typically located outside of the town's center, so it's worth booking a tour to discover the top spots, such as Casa De Vilacentino and Quinta de Sanjoanne. Alternatively, you can skip the tours and find Amarante wine at many restaurants in the town.
Of course, wine just isn't wine unless it's part of a delicious meal. Thankfully, Amarante is known for its excellent food. Confeitaria da Ponte is perhaps the town's best-known place to sample local treats, particularly sweets and pastries. Among the signature items are the papos de anjo (made of eggs, cinnamon, lemon, and rum) and the bolos de São Gonçalo (a sweet that comes in a very not-safe-for-work shape). The food market is also an excellent place to find locally made crafts, fresh produce, flowers, meats, and more. If you're looking for a larger meal, don't skip out on trying some scrumptious petiscos (Portugal's tapas). Many food spots in the area serve up quintessential northern Portuguese cuisine consisting of pork, salted cod, and roasted lamb, which all pair well with the local wine.
Amarante has a long history and beautiful architecture
There's more to Amarante than just eating and drinking. The city dates back to the year 360 B.C., which means its cobblestone streets are paved with a rich history lasting thousands of years. Many of the most iconic buildings and structures are preserved from the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries, including the town's picturesque bridge and the São Gonçalo Church, named after the town's patron saint. The red-tiled roof and golden interior details make this church a must-see for history and architecture buffs. For those interested in art, the Amadeo de Souza Cardoso Museum, named after the famous Amarante painter, offers an incredible collection of Cardoso's work along with other contemporary Portuguese pieces.
Visitors should make time for walking around Amarante's cobblestone streets and checking out all the local shops, but if you want to immerse yourself in nature, Parque Florestal de Amarante, the town's forest park filled with all kinds of trees and wildlife, is ideal, as well as the lush path found along the River Tâmega Walkway. You can also spend an afternoon on the water, where you can enjoy boating and fishing, or you can cool off at the Amarante Water Park next to the river. If you're on your way to discover the rest of northern Portugal, be sure to visit Braga, one of the country's oldest cities that is still uncrowded, located only an hour's drive from Amarante.