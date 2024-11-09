The Secret Lounge Some Airports Have For Redeye Flight Passengers

Booking a red-eye flight that takes you to your destination overnight can be a great way to save money. However, you may end up exhausted and disheveled when you arrive. You can use all the tricks in the book like picking a window seat to lean against on your red-eye, bringing noise-canceling headphones, or taking a sleep aid (with your doctor's approval, of course). You can even eat beforehand so the flight attendant doesn't have to wake you up. Still, overnight is overnight, and it's nearly impossible to get quality sleep on a plane. However, if you fly to certain airports — and have a ticket with access — many destinations offer arrivals lounges which you can use to freshen up and emerge from your journey in much better condition.

These are different from the lounges you may be used to before your departure and are sometimes open only from the early morning, when red-eye flights begin to arrive, until the afternoon. While some have the same restrictions as regular lounges and only permit business or first-class passengers, others allow you to enter with airline status points or, sometimes, for a fee. These lounges typically have amenities like showers, breakfast, work areas, and even rental rooms for conferences. Whether you want to clean yourself up before a meeting, you need a shower after a really long flight, or you're about to meet the love of your life for a romantic date in Paris, arrivals lounges can be lifesavers.

