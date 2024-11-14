Emerging From A Forest In Bavaria Is A Striking Castle Atop A Town Rich In Art & History

The province of Bavaria in Southeast Germany is home to some of the country's most beautiful and underrated landmarks. While many tourists don't make it beyond Munich, the most walkable city in the world with unique charm, there are many parts of rural Bavaria that will intrigue and excite nature lovers and history buffs alike.

The Upper Franconian region of Bavaria is a great and lesser-known part of the province close to the Thuringian Forest. Amidst the large trees is a charming town called Coburg, with a striking castle perched on a hill that feels like it's taken from a fable. Located about 63 miles from the German hub of Nuremberg, Coburg is a hidden gem filled with art and history and a great branching-off point to explore the surrounding countryside. Germany is home to some of the most fairytale-like hidden castles in Europe, so Coburg is a must-visit for tourists who want to explore ancient architecture.