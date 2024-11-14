Emerging From A Forest In Bavaria Is A Striking Castle Atop A Town Rich In Art & History
The province of Bavaria in Southeast Germany is home to some of the country's most beautiful and underrated landmarks. While many tourists don't make it beyond Munich, the most walkable city in the world with unique charm, there are many parts of rural Bavaria that will intrigue and excite nature lovers and history buffs alike.
The Upper Franconian region of Bavaria is a great and lesser-known part of the province close to the Thuringian Forest. Amidst the large trees is a charming town called Coburg, with a striking castle perched on a hill that feels like it's taken from a fable. Located about 63 miles from the German hub of Nuremberg, Coburg is a hidden gem filled with art and history and a great branching-off point to explore the surrounding countryside. Germany is home to some of the most fairytale-like hidden castles in Europe, so Coburg is a must-visit for tourists who want to explore ancient architecture.
Coburg's fortress on a hill
The Veste Coburg looms large over the town below. Located on a hill overlooking the cobblestone streets of Coburg, the fortress feels like it's taken from medieval times. The hill on which Veste Corbug sits is believed to have been inhabited by humans from the Neolithic period, and the structure dates back to over a thousand years ago when it was used as a monastery. Over the subsequent centuries, different regional leaders converted it into its current grandiose castle design.
Today, the castle is one of the largest and most well-preserved in Germany. It's also home to an amazing collection of German art and historical items. The museum is especially noteworthy for its collection of 33 paintings by legendary German Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach the Elder, who was invited to live on the property for six months as a court painter in the early 16th century. You can also visit Cranach's workshop while on the premises. If you're interested in checking out other European castles, consider checking out the stunning Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany that inspired Disney films.
Art, history, and bratwursts in Coburg
The town of Coburg is also rich in art, history, and food. Start your day off at Market Square, a beautiful plaza in Coburg's historic old town. Make sure you try one of the famous local sausages from one of the vendors; the so-called "Coburg Bratwurst" is a regional specialty roasted on pine cones. Then, head to Ehrenburg Palace, an impressive neo-Gothic, 19th-century-style building close to the square. Take a tour of the palace and learn about the history of the beautiful structure, which dates back over 450 years.
If you're looking for a truly German experience, check out what performances are happening at the local Landestheater. If you're looking for a vastly different experience, visit in July when Coburg is home to the world's largest samba festival outside of Brazil. After your vacation in Coburg, consider heading about 46 miles southeast to Bayreuth, an underrated German town with a thriving music scene and storied streets.