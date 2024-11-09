One Of 'America's Prettiest Cities' Is A Cozy East Coast Beauty With Old Town Europe Vibes

Founded in 1649 and named after the British Princess Anne, the Maryland city of Annapolis is hailed as one of "America's prettiest cities," according to Forbes. Its well-preserved cobblestone streets and picturesque waterfront showcase the perfect blend of history and modernity, and its architecture seamlessly transitions from colonial Baroque to Georgian styles. Nicknamed the Sailing Capital of the World, it will come as no surprise that this city is home to the U.S. Naval Academy and boasts a longstanding maritime history.

Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Annapolis is full of good food, art, history, and culture, making it the perfect destination for anyone hoping for a laid-back atmosphere. From its waterfront to its narrow, winding streets, this city promises no shortage of things to do or comfortable places to stay. Offering a number of historic B&Bs and trendy hotels, the city oozes 18th-century vibes without sacrificing modern convenience.

Spring in Annapolis brings mild temperatures and vibrant colors as the flowers begin to bloom. It also offers the chance to see the Annapolis Film Festival and Maryland Day celebrations. Summer is typically hot and is peak tourist season, particularly for sailing enthusiasts, and winter brings cozy charm and festive lights adorning the historic streets. While Annapolis is pretty all year round, you could also visit in the fall, when the autumn leaves make for scenic walks and the best photos. While on your East Coast fall getaway, avoid crowds at Swallow Falls State Park, Maryland's "top hidden gem" for foliage views.

