Perched On The Hills Of The French Riviera Is A Fairytale Village With Stunning Views

Certain places in the world feel frozen in time. While large, bustling cities continue to modernize, some places can still provide rich history, vibrant culture, and beautiful views that have been there for hundreds of years. On the French Riviera, the town of Èze certainly has all of these things and more.

Advertisement

There are several little towns on the French Riviera, but this is one that plenty of travelers have raved about. The medieval town of Èze attracts quite a few visitors every year because it's in such a great location along the Côte d'Azur — it's about 30 minutes by car from Nice and only 20 minutes from Monaco. Èze's centralized location is perfect for taking a car or boat to visit other destinations nearby, like the artsy, cobbled Saint-Paul-de-Vence, one of the oldest medieval towns on the French Riviera.

However, keep in mind that Èze can be a little tricky to get to without a car. From Nice, the bus will take you to the hilltop town of Èze, while the train will drop you at Èze-sur-Mer, which is at the bottom of the hill. If you do this, you'll either have to find a taxi or walk up the steep hill. Regardless of how you get there, exploring the hilly town warrants wearing very comfortable shoes. It's generally not accessible if you are not physically able to handle hills and stairs.

Advertisement