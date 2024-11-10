Perched On The Hills Of The French Riviera Is A Fairytale Village With Stunning Views
Certain places in the world feel frozen in time. While large, bustling cities continue to modernize, some places can still provide rich history, vibrant culture, and beautiful views that have been there for hundreds of years. On the French Riviera, the town of Èze certainly has all of these things and more.
There are several little towns on the French Riviera, but this is one that plenty of travelers have raved about. The medieval town of Èze attracts quite a few visitors every year because it's in such a great location along the Côte d'Azur — it's about 30 minutes by car from Nice and only 20 minutes from Monaco. Èze's centralized location is perfect for taking a car or boat to visit other destinations nearby, like the artsy, cobbled Saint-Paul-de-Vence, one of the oldest medieval towns on the French Riviera.
However, keep in mind that Èze can be a little tricky to get to without a car. From Nice, the bus will take you to the hilltop town of Èze, while the train will drop you at Èze-sur-Mer, which is at the bottom of the hill. If you do this, you'll either have to find a taxi or walk up the steep hill. Regardless of how you get there, exploring the hilly town warrants wearing very comfortable shoes. It's generally not accessible if you are not physically able to handle hills and stairs.
Èze has unbeatable views of the Côte d'Azur
Once you get to the top of the hill, you'll be greeted with some of the most breathtaking views of the Mediterranean. The French Riviera is generally known for having over 300 sunny days a year, so it's likely you'll be seeing some good weather while you're there. Although the seaside town is excellent in the summer, even Rick Steves agrees that traveling to the French Riviera in July and August is overrated. If the weather is warm and sunny enough, you can enjoy the beach at Èze-sur-Mer before or after exploring the top of the hill.
The most popular way to enjoy the view of the French Riviera is at the Exotic Garden of Èze (Le Jardin Exotique d'Èze), which is a beautiful, tropical garden full of cacti and flowers offering panoramic views of the sea. It only costs a few euros to enter the garden to admire the flowers as well as some sculpture art and medieval ruins. Another popular site for travelers is the Nietzsche Path, which is a very steep hiking trail. Some travelers have noted that you can also take a shuttle bus to the top and hike down if you're concerned about the incline. Èze was mentioned in "Thus Spoke Zarathustra" by Friedrich Nietzsche, which is why the path is named after him. Èze is also notable for its beautiful, yellow church, the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption (Église Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption). Even with its bright color on the outside, it pales in comparison to the opulent Baroque design inside.
Èze is well-known as a shopping and food destination
One of the best things to do in Èze is to explore the Old Town, which can be done in only a few hours. The town has a few shops run by local artisans that sell unique goods, such as gorgeous porcelain and one-of-a-kind art. The food markets are also great places to find locally made olive oil, chocolate, bread, and produce. It just wouldn't be a trip to France without buying perfumes and soaps. The local Fragonard Perfume Factory offers tours as well as a gift shop where you can buy fragrances, and you can also find Galimard soaps (a popular French brand from the area) in Èze.
The hotels and restaurants in Èze are also perfect places to enjoy a drink or a meal while admiring the stunning view. Château Eza is often recommended to visitors as both a hotel and Michelin-starred restaurant, with a lovely terrace for enjoying the seaside sights. Château de la Chèvre d'Or offers the same luxury, with a little bit of history and star-studdedness, since celebrities like Walt Disney have stayed there. There are also more casual bistros that aren't quite as glitzy but just as delicious. Be sure to book in advance since the town is pretty well-known as a tourist destination. Plus, remember that there are some unspoken rules about how to dine like a local in France.