Situated Between Idyllic Lakes Is An Unbelievably Charming New Hampshire Town Full Of Activities

New Hampshire is home to an array of wonderful travel destinations, from laidback beach towns that ooze quiet luxury to hidden mountain towns with endless outdoor thrills. This pretty East Coast state, considered the safest in America, offers something for everyone. If you're a history buff, a treasure trove of historic towns await you. If you're the outdoorsy type, there are an abundance of lakes, mountains, and forests to explore. If you like it all, head to Meredith, where you'll find small town charm and scenic beauty in one dreamy destination.

In the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Meredith is a town brimming with activities. With Lake Winnipesaukee as its waterfront and miles of beautiful trails around, there are plenty of outdoor excursions to have on both land and water. Meanwhile, its vibrant downtown is packed with quirky shops, local art, and a thriving food and wine scene. If you're looking for a picturesque spot for your next New England getaway, nestle into this lively lakeside community, Meredith.