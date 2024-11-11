Situated Between Idyllic Lakes Is An Unbelievably Charming New Hampshire Town Full Of Activities
New Hampshire is home to an array of wonderful travel destinations, from laidback beach towns that ooze quiet luxury to hidden mountain towns with endless outdoor thrills. This pretty East Coast state, considered the safest in America, offers something for everyone. If you're a history buff, a treasure trove of historic towns await you. If you're the outdoorsy type, there are an abundance of lakes, mountains, and forests to explore. If you like it all, head to Meredith, where you'll find small town charm and scenic beauty in one dreamy destination.
In the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Meredith is a town brimming with activities. With Lake Winnipesaukee as its waterfront and miles of beautiful trails around, there are plenty of outdoor excursions to have on both land and water. Meanwhile, its vibrant downtown is packed with quirky shops, local art, and a thriving food and wine scene. If you're looking for a picturesque spot for your next New England getaway, nestle into this lively lakeside community, Meredith.
Sparkling waters and scenic railroads
Meredith's most striking feature is the sparkling Lake Winnipesaukee. If you want to get out on the water, you can easily explore the lake by boat. Visit Meredith Marina to rent a deck boat or a pontoon, or if you want someone else to be captain, book a cruise with Mount Washington Cruises. If you prefer to stay on the shore, you can stroll the path around the lake, crossing over idyllic walking bridges, and sitting on wooden docks to take in the mountain views. There are also a plethora of hiking trails in the area if you fancy a longer walk. Stretching five miles along the Winnipesaukee River, the Winnipesaukee River Trail boasts breathtaking waterfalls, lush forests, and colorful foliage in the fall.
For a unique tour of the natural beauty surrounding the town, you can hop aboard the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad. Departing from Meredith Station, the two-hour journey winds around the western shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, passing through quaint lakeside towns like Weirs Beach and Lakeport. Excursion prices range from $35 to $60, and you can purchase your tickets online in advance.
Charming shops and local art
For in-town adventures, head to Meredith's lively downtown. Its picturesque streets are perfect for antiquing, lined with shops like Once New Vintage Wares & Salvage and The Nest Vintage & Home. Once you've worked up an appetite foraging for treasures, you can grab a snack at 48 Main Cafe and Creperie, or pop over to George's Diner for a hearty plate of comfort food. If you're a wine lover, visit the Hermit Woods Winery & Deli, a boutique winery serving handcrafted wines and farm-to-table food in a rustic atmosphere.
The best way to experience the local arts scene is through the Sculpture Walk downtown. Dotting the town's streets, parks, and waterfront, the outdoor art exhibit features a rotating collection of sculptures, ranging from contemporary to abstract. Unlike an indoor art museum, it's free to walk the path. You can find an interactive map online to make sure you don't miss anything on your self-guided tour. When you're ready to call it a day, check into the Inn at Mills Falls. This gorgeous inn, which operates out of a restored 19th-century linen mill, is the perfect home base for your trip in Meredith. There you can book a spacious room with stunning lakeside views.