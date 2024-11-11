A Hotel On Italy's Favignana Island Calls Itself The 'Impossible' Garden For A Stunning Reason

Hop on a ferry heading west from the Sicilian town of Trapani, and your first port of call will be Favignana, the largest of the Egadi Islands. Rent a bicycle from one of the bike shops greeting you when you step off the boat, and you'll leave behind the stone streets and plazas of the main town towards the main road and its offshoots leading to the bright blue water of the island paradise's beaches like Spiaggia di Lido Burrone and secluded coves deserving a visit, like Cala Rossa.

Advertisement

Most people only visit the butterfly-shaped island of Favignana for a day, but there are dozens of hotels and campsites where many people choose to stay even longer in this bike-friendly paradise. However, there is only one hotel that can get you insider access to one of the island's hidden gems — Il Giardino dell'Impossibile, a.k.a. The Impossible Garden.

Located entirely inside an ancient limestone quarry, this four-acre botanical garden was a decades-long project by the property owners. There are over 500 plant species from all around the world that have been brought together to create this magical and unexpected wonderland.