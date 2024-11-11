Some Of Colorado's Best Stargazing Can Be Found At This Painted Park Famed For Colorful Clays
Colorado is one of those dream outdoorsy vacation destinations because it is packed with mountains, canyons, deserts, and forests that all offer unlimited adventures for all types of nature lovers. Plus, a lot of the best destinations in Colorado can be visited together on one road trip from Denver to Rocky Mountain National Park and the Red Rocks Amphitheater. However, if you are someone who loves stargazing, then we have one more lesser-known destination that should be added to your Colorado bucket list — Paint Mines Interpretive Park.
Located about 50 minutes east of Colorado Springs, the Paint Mines Interpretive Park is a 750-acre park that is full of unique geologic formations — including towering rock spires and hoodoos that are striped with bright red and orange bands. Receiving its name from the bright clays inside the park that were once used by Native Americans to create colorful pigments, Paint Mines Interpretive Park is not only impressive in the daytime, but is also equally impressive at night when visitors will be treated to clear views of the Milky Way. Although not an official International Dark Sky Location, the Paint Mines Interpretive Park is located in a proposed Dark Sky Reserve which is shielded from the light pollution of nearby cities by a wall of mountains, making this a great spot for stargazing.
How to best stargaze at Paint Mines Interpretive Park
As an unofficially amazing spot for stargazing, the main problem with heading out to Paint Mines Interpretive Park for some amateur astronomy is that the park isn't particularly set up for it. In fact, Paint Mines Interpretive Park is only open until dusk. Although a few Redditors on r/ColoradoSprings noted that you can sneak into the park after dark for stargazing stating that "as long as you're not doing something sketchy, local authorities won't bother you," this is probably not the preferred method of entry for most travelers. So, if you would rather not worry about entering the park without permission after dark, you can sign up for a Milky Way Photography workshop instead.
In the summer months (when the Milky Way is most visible in the northern hemisphere), 3 Peaks Photography and Design in partnership with El Paso County Nature Centers offers a Milky Way Photography workshop at Paint Mines Interpretive Park during particularly dark nights when the moon is new and the Milky Way is most likely to be visible. The workshop costs $300 and lasts from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., offering plenty of time for participants to learn how to take dramatic photos of the Milky Way with beautiful clay hoodoos and spires in the foreground. If you'd rather go alone and don't want to pay for a workshop, you can also apply for a nighttime photography permit (which will cost $100 per day) through the El Paso County Parks Office.
What to know before you go to Paint Mines Interpretive Park
Before you pack up your gear and head out to Paint Mines Interpretive Park, it is important to know that the park has no running water and is pretty remote (access to the park is via a dirt road). This means you will need to bring all the water, food, and supplies you need with you. On top of this, facilities are quite basic and, as one reviewer on Tripadvisor pointed out, include "a small parking lot ... [and] a bathroom with no sink as it's an outhouse," however, it's all worth it considering that "the trail and scenery are amazing." Night photographers should keep in mind that, even in summer, you will need warm clothes including hats and gloves when visiting Paint Mines Interpretive Park because temperatures often drop in the evening.
If you are looking for things to do after visiting Paint Mines Interpretive Park for some stargazing, you can always head over to the Black Canyon of Gunnison which was rated by reviewers as one of the best national parks for stargazing and is a five and a half hour drive from Paint Mines Interpretive Park. On the way, make sure to make a pitstop in Colorado Springs to check out the Garden of the Gods city park which rivals national parks with its mesmerizing red rock beauty.