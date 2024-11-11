Some Of Colorado's Best Stargazing Can Be Found At This Painted Park Famed For Colorful Clays

Colorado is one of those dream outdoorsy vacation destinations because it is packed with mountains, canyons, deserts, and forests that all offer unlimited adventures for all types of nature lovers. Plus, a lot of the best destinations in Colorado can be visited together on one road trip from Denver to Rocky Mountain National Park and the Red Rocks Amphitheater. However, if you are someone who loves stargazing, then we have one more lesser-known destination that should be added to your Colorado bucket list — Paint Mines Interpretive Park.

Located about 50 minutes east of Colorado Springs, the Paint Mines Interpretive Park is a 750-acre park that is full of unique geologic formations — including towering rock spires and hoodoos that are striped with bright red and orange bands. Receiving its name from the bright clays inside the park that were once used by Native Americans to create colorful pigments, Paint Mines Interpretive Park is not only impressive in the daytime, but is also equally impressive at night when visitors will be treated to clear views of the Milky Way. Although not an official International Dark Sky Location, the Paint Mines Interpretive Park is located in a proposed Dark Sky Reserve which is shielded from the light pollution of nearby cities by a wall of mountains, making this a great spot for stargazing.

