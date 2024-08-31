This Spot On Delaware's Coast Is A Laidback Alternative To Jersey Shore's Crowded Beach
The Jersey Shore might be the most famous beach destination in the Northeast United States, but, behind the scenes, Delaware's Dewey Beach has its own party going on. Located just below Rehoboth Beach and its presidential estates and above Bethany Beach's family-friendly, foodie heaven, Dewey Beach is surrounded by plenty of all-star destinations, and yet this spot doesn't usually garner much hype.
Make no mistake, while Dewey Beach has fewer crowds than the Jersey Shore, it boasts many exciting outdoor activities during the day and an incredibly inviting atmosphere at night. Despite its smaller official population of roughly 400 residents, this town gets down. During the high season, there's live music every night of the week, and the Washington Post even called it "Delaware's answer to the Jersey Shore — with more cover bands."
It's incredibly fitting that this town developed a reputation for cover bands — it's not a famous place, but it does rock. The whole area is practically a Jersey Shore clone with a more laid-back atmosphere, like an Elvis impersonator wearing a Hawaiian shirt. While the Jersey Shore and its lively boardwalks are the subject of Bruce Springsteen albums, folks around here don't feel the need to put Dewey Beach on the map. Instead, they spend their days in the sunshine and their nights singing along to the songs everybody knows.
What to do on Dewey Beach during the day
Dewey Beach is set between the rough and tumble waves of the Atlantic Ocean and still waters of Rehoboth Bay, which opens up your possibilities for action and adventure. Dewey Beach Parasail is Delaware's largest parasailing company, while Dewey Beach Watersports rents everything from floating bananas to full-sized pontoon boats. And the best surf shop in Delaware, as voted by Delaware Today readers, is the appropriately named Dewey Beach Surf Shop. These stores have the gear and guidance you need to test your mettle and surf in the Atlantic or float the mainstream in the bay.
When you're at the beach, your last assignment for the day is always to catch the sunset. It doesn't matter if it sets in the west — the beach at golden hour is where magic happens, especially if you soak in the sunset around an open fire. Dewey Beach has excellent infrastructure for beachfront roasts, with places like the surf shop and Dewey Beach Picnics offering full-service amenities. Every Wednesday, this town also hosts a free bonfire on Dagsworthy Avenue. Sit around, roast a few marshmallows, and watch the day turn to night.
What to do on Dewey Beach at night
Instead of conking out at home after dinner, Dewey Beach cranks up after dark. The first three "can't miss attractions" Visit Delaware offers about Dewey Beach are bars, while the local tourist information center Delawonder even crowned it "the town that never sleeps," proving that this is Delaware's nightlife capital.
Most of Dewey Beach's bars are located on one walkable strip of the Coastal Highway, making for scenic bar crawling. A typical Friday night could mean catching a Queen cover band perform with a Boston + Foreigner ensemble cover at Bottle and Cork, hearing three acts at Jimmies Grill, checking out the three other, completely different bands playing at the Rusty Rudder, or scoring free pizza to the hits at North Beach. It's not all cover bands and beach bars, though. Much like another of Delaware's beloved beach settings, there are still many family fun options to enjoy, like a town-sponsored movie night on the beach every Monday and taking a ride on the Wilmington & Western Railroad.