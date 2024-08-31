This Spot On Delaware's Coast Is A Laidback Alternative To Jersey Shore's Crowded Beach

The Jersey Shore might be the most famous beach destination in the Northeast United States, but, behind the scenes, Delaware's Dewey Beach has its own party going on. Located just below Rehoboth Beach and its presidential estates and above Bethany Beach's family-friendly, foodie heaven, Dewey Beach is surrounded by plenty of all-star destinations, and yet this spot doesn't usually garner much hype.

Make no mistake, while Dewey Beach has fewer crowds than the Jersey Shore, it boasts many exciting outdoor activities during the day and an incredibly inviting atmosphere at night. Despite its smaller official population of roughly 400 residents, this town gets down. During the high season, there's live music every night of the week, and the Washington Post even called it "Delaware's answer to the Jersey Shore — with more cover bands."

It's incredibly fitting that this town developed a reputation for cover bands — it's not a famous place, but it does rock. The whole area is practically a Jersey Shore clone with a more laid-back atmosphere, like an Elvis impersonator wearing a Hawaiian shirt. While the Jersey Shore and its lively boardwalks are the subject of Bruce Springsteen albums, folks around here don't feel the need to put Dewey Beach on the map. Instead, they spend their days in the sunshine and their nights singing along to the songs everybody knows.

