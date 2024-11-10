Crowd-Free Activities Rick Steves Recommends In Italy's Cinque Terre

The Cinque Terre or "Five Lands" is a string of fishing villages — Monterosso, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manorola, and Riomaggiore — built into the hills and valleys of the Italian Riviera. Rick Steves visited the area several decades ago and found a quiet, authentic corner of Italy with dramatic coastal views and a slow pace of life, an ambience that's harder to find today. The local community is still small at just 4,000 residents, but Cinque Terre now attracts at least 2.5 million tourists a year.

Advertisement

This is great for the local economy but international tourism risks overwhelming the area. In 2016, authorities announced a plan to issue a ticketing system that would require visitors to buy tickets to visit the Cinque Terre villages. Sensors on the main roadways would have counted the ticketed tourists entering Cinque Terre and barred further entry once the villages had reached capacity.

These plans were not implemented, however, and the crowds have continued unabated. We visited Cinque Terre in 2022 and got caught in numerous tourist cattle drives, especially around Riomaggiore. They were annoying on occasion, but it was clear to see why this beautiful region is so popular. Rick Steves still admires the Cinque Terre — one of Italy's best places for a honeymoon — and he knows how to enjoy it away from the crowds. Wrote Steves, "This is the place to take a sightseeing breather, and inhale slower-paced Italian culture in perhaps its purest form."

Advertisement