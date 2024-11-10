Dine In A Former Mortuary At A Unique Trendy Colorado Restaurant With Denver Skyline Views

Colorado may be known for its skiing and its cute mountain towns, but the capital city of Denver is well worth a visit, especially if you're a foodie. Linger, in the Lower Highland (LoHi) neighborhood, is one of the city's popular restaurants, and the yummy food here comes with fantastic views and a side of macabre history.

There's no hiding that what is now a chic restaurant used to be a mortuary. There's still a massive neon sign on the roof that reads "Olinger Mortuaries;" however, the owners have modified it so that when it's lit up, the sign reads "Linger Eatuaries." It's perhaps best known for its rooftop dining area, which, along with its huge sign, has a 1975 GMC RV that now functions as a bar and food truck. Dining up here means you can eat while looking out over Denver's skyline, including a bird's-eye view of the huge milk can outside of Little Man Ice Cream Company — a locally loved dessert spot just next door.

The building's history as a mortuary dates back to the early 1900s. Olinger Mortuaries' main claim to fame is that it was the first mortuary in the area, and it was where Buffalo Bill Cody's body was kept for six months after he died in 1917.

