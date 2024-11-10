Dine In A Former Mortuary At A Unique Trendy Colorado Restaurant With Denver Skyline Views
Colorado may be known for its skiing and its cute mountain towns, but the capital city of Denver is well worth a visit, especially if you're a foodie. Linger, in the Lower Highland (LoHi) neighborhood, is one of the city's popular restaurants, and the yummy food here comes with fantastic views and a side of macabre history.
There's no hiding that what is now a chic restaurant used to be a mortuary. There's still a massive neon sign on the roof that reads "Olinger Mortuaries;" however, the owners have modified it so that when it's lit up, the sign reads "Linger Eatuaries." It's perhaps best known for its rooftop dining area, which, along with its huge sign, has a 1975 GMC RV that now functions as a bar and food truck. Dining up here means you can eat while looking out over Denver's skyline, including a bird's-eye view of the huge milk can outside of Little Man Ice Cream Company — a locally loved dessert spot just next door.
The building's history as a mortuary dates back to the early 1900s. Olinger Mortuaries' main claim to fame is that it was the first mortuary in the area, and it was where Buffalo Bill Cody's body was kept for six months after he died in 1917.
The food at Linger comes from around the world and the decor is delightful
Fast-forward to 2011 and what was once a mortuary had been transformed into Linger. The decor in the restaurant pays homage to its history as a mortuary, with things like a church pew as the host stand and water poured from repurposed formaldehyde bottles. There are other fun (non-death related) touches around the whole place, like a Lite-Brite bartop, a display of vintage pool balls, and reclaimed wood tables.
But of course, the most important thing about any restaurant is its food, and that's where Linger really shines. The food is all about international flavors and small plates, perfect for sharing. They have dishes like Korean fried chicken bao buns, Filipino spring rolls, bison steak kushiyaki, pad thai, and more. If you're someone who's always on the lookout for a good foodie destination with vegan food, Linger has a number of good options, like their impossible sliders and wok charred edamame. It's open for dinner all week, and it's open for brunch on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. During the week, they have a special happy hour menu served from 4 to 6 p.m. up on the roof.
Linger is the brainchild of Justin Cucci, and it's a part of his Edible Beats restaurant portfolio. For more of his inventive and tasty food, try out the award-winning restaurant Root Down; it's one of the great restaurants at the Denver airport. And if you're on the lookout for another fun restaurant in Denver, check out Casa Bonita, which was made famous in an episode of "South Park."