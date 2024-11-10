A Fishing Village Turned Resort Town Is One Of The Italian Riviera's Best Stretches Of Coast

The sun-blessed Italian Riviera, which runs from the French border to Tuscany, has lured artists, writers, and other creatives to its legendary coast for centuries. While Portofino has emerged as the coastline's most glamorous enclave and the five villages of Cinque Terre the most crowded, Santa Margherita Ligure, an equally beautiful and authentic port on the Gulf of Tigullio, has remained blissfully underrated. Here, at the base of a lushly forested hillside, cobblestone streets are lined with Baroque architecture, including grand churches and historic villas, and antique boats bob in the idyllic harbor.

This charming commune, which was once a quiet fishing village, blossomed during the postwar era into a popular destination for sun-seeking travelers who came to reside in candy-colored villas, bask on coveted beaches, and dine at quaint cafes. Although more affordable than neighboring Portofino, and less touristed than Cinque Terre, Santa Margherita Ligure still sees a sizable influx of visitors come summer.

According to Rick Steves, the best time to travel to Italy is the spring, early summer, and fall for the best weather and fewest crowds. The Italian Riviera enjoys over 300 days of sunshine per year so the temperatures are consistently warm. The nearest airport is the Genova City Airport, which is a 35-minute drive away, and is connected by direct flights to most European capitals. Otherwise, Milan, considered the most underrated city in Italy, can be reached in 2 hours by car.

