Wineries are interesting, but unless you're a wine snob, they all start to feel the same after a little while. Sure, there are stunning views and delicious drinks, but it's hard to find something unique unless you visit under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa. That's where the Wackerbarth Castle comes in, changing the game with an adventure and destination winery. Located in Germany, a mass producer of wines such as Rieslings and home to one of the world's best-ranked destinations for solo travel, Wackerbarth specializes in "cool climate" wines and sparkling beverages. It goes far to show what makes the wines in this area so distinct and to make sure you remember your trip fondly.

Advertisement

Though Wackerbarth Castle is the first-ever adventure winery, it's not a new business by any means. It's the second oldest sparkling wine factory in the country, going strong for nearly 200 years. The castle was built in the 18th century, between 1727 and 1730 by August Christoph Graf von Wackerbarth. Since then, it has switched ownership at least 20 times.

Wackerbarth stays local, only using local Saxon grapes that ferment inside the bottle. The winery is an incredibly popular destination, with more than 190,000 guests a year exploring the land. It also prides itself on the unique flavor of its wine, attributed to the cold climate that holds the distinct taste of the grapes well as it comes time to harvest.

Advertisement