One Of South America's Most Overlooked Cities Is A Gateway To Mountains With Unique Architecture

South America is filled with bucket list vacation destinations, and Argentina — the continent's second-largest country, bordered by Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Brazil — has become popular for its rich history, diverse culture, and dramatic landscapes. From the wine regions of Mendoza and the Andes Mountains to the incredible Iguazu Falls (a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination not to be missed) and Patagonia's glaciers, Argentina has plenty to offer. The capital, Buenos Aires, is a wildly underrated destination known as the Europe of South America, a lively city in its own right. But one of Argentina's lesser-known gems is the diverse and historic Córdoba.

Córdoba, Argentina's second-largest city, is both culturally significant and known for its incredibly well-preserved colonial architecture. It's also home to the country's oldest university, the National University of Córdoba, lending the city a youthful vibe. The city is surrounded by the majestic Sierras de Córdoba mountain range, offering visitors access to beautiful landscapes and outdoor activities. Less than an hour's drive from the city is Alta Garcia, where lies the revolutionary Che Guevara's childhood home, now a museum. A highly significant figure of Latin American culture and history, it's worthwhile visiting. Another way to enjoy the rugged surrounding landscape is to experience paragliding in the nearby town of La Cumbre, giving travelers a breathtaking aerial perspective of Argentina's landscape.

