Downtown Napa's Most Popular Destination Is Brimming With Immaculate Food And Unique Shops
For a relaxed fall break vacation, Napa, California, promises scenic rolling vineyards, world-renowned wineries, fine dining, and luxurious inns. To sample the best of Napa's bounty of food and wine, don't miss a stop at Oxbow Public Market, a 40,000-square-foot food and wine hall with a range of farm fresh foods, global cuisines, and artisanal treats. Occupying a prominent downtown location on the Napa River, Oxbow was opened in 2007 to support local farmers and vendors located within 150 miles of downtown Napa. Today, the culinary mainstay draws over 19,000 visitors daily who shop at over 20 purveyors, including Fatted Calf Charcuterie, Hog Island Oyster Co., The Olive Press, and the Oxbow Cheese & Wine Merchant.
Oxbow Public Market sells tons of local wine and beer. It also has a huge selection of Napa's gourmet delicacies, prepared foods, organic produce, and unique gifts, which makes a trip there one of the best things to do in Napa Valley if you're sober. "The items you will find here are not ones you will find in a typical grocery store chain," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. Because the market is indoor, it's possible to visit all year long. It is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., except for closures on major holidays and for maintenance.
Take a day trip to Napa and Sonoma
Napa Valley is an easy day or weekend trip from San Francisco. If you're in the city, a perfect way to visit the wine country is on Viator's Ultimate Napa and Sonoma Wine Tour. This small group tour will transport you to Tuscany without a transatlantic flight.
The chauffeured journey begins at 8 a.m. in San Francisco with a stop at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to see the bay and to snap photographs. Then, you'll venture north to Napa where lush hills lined by vines will come into view. Once you're downtown, you'll hop out at Oxbow Public Market. You can grab a breakfast treat or mid-morning snack at any of the vendors, such as a cup of coffee at Ritual Coffee, fresh pastries at Model Bakery, or bagels at Loveski. Next, you'll visit a boutique Napa Valley winery for a tasting before discovering historic Sonoma Plaza. Lunch is up to you, with options such as dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant or picking up prepared foods for a picnic. Lastly, you'll explore Sonoma and stop for another tasting before driving back to San Francisco.
The nine-hour tour includes all transportation, two tastings, and an expert guide, who will provide a history of the region and some insider tips. This tour can accommodate up to 20 passengers. "Our tour guide was so nice, friendly, and answered any questions we had," raved a Viator reviewer. "Both wineries were breathtaking and Oxbow market was a great stop. We would definitely take the tour again and recommend it to others!"