The Best 12 Destinations In America For A Relaxed Fall Break Vacation, According To Travelers

Fall is the time to start embracing hygge. Warm drinks, cozy sweaters, soothing autumn colors. All these relaxing vibes should extend to your getaways this season as well. Perhaps your idea of relaxation is strolling through a cute downtown, or perhaps it's walking through aspen groves. Maybe it's sipping wines overlooking a vineyard and getting a spa treatment, or maybe it's something a bit more active like kayaking and taking a bike ride.

Whichever way you like to relax, the vast United States has just the right destination for you. These are 12 of the best fall getaways for the ultimate relaxation, curated based on my personal experience and various online sources. I've selected destinations that offer laid back activities, good food and drink options, and cozy lodgings. The destinations range from city getaways to national parks to charming mountain towns. Some of them are all about the fall foliage and some have the perfect temperatures this time of year for outdoor exploration. The destinations selected can be found around the country to inspire readers to head to a fall getaway near them.