The Best 12 Destinations In America For A Relaxed Fall Break Vacation, According To Travelers
Fall is the time to start embracing hygge. Warm drinks, cozy sweaters, soothing autumn colors. All these relaxing vibes should extend to your getaways this season as well. Perhaps your idea of relaxation is strolling through a cute downtown, or perhaps it's walking through aspen groves. Maybe it's sipping wines overlooking a vineyard and getting a spa treatment, or maybe it's something a bit more active like kayaking and taking a bike ride.
Whichever way you like to relax, the vast United States has just the right destination for you. These are 12 of the best fall getaways for the ultimate relaxation, curated based on my personal experience and various online sources. I've selected destinations that offer laid back activities, good food and drink options, and cozy lodgings. The destinations range from city getaways to national parks to charming mountain towns. Some of them are all about the fall foliage and some have the perfect temperatures this time of year for outdoor exploration. The destinations selected can be found around the country to inspire readers to head to a fall getaway near them.
Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, South Carolina is known for its fall festivities and foliage, and has gone through quite the transformation in the past 20 years, starting with the opening of Falls Park in downtown in 2004. The beautiful public park boasts one of the few urban waterfalls in the country and it revitalized the surrounding streets. Perhaps most importantly, the food scene in Greenville has gotten much better. Stroll through the park and downtown Greenville, then grab a bite at local gems like Jianna for Italian food and Soby's for modern Southern cuisine. Beyond downtown, there's The Anchorage with its New American small plates and The Rabbit Hole for craft cocktails in an Alice in Wonderland-esque vibes.
Outdoor opportunities abound in Greenville and Reedy Falls in the park isn't the only waterfall in the Greenville area. Raven Cliff Falls is a 420-foot waterfall that is particularly lovely in the fall, and it's accessible via a 4.4-mile round trip hike. Table Rock State Park has a few different hiking trails with beautiful fall foliage. Alternatively, take a bike ride on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, which follows the old railway tracks all the way up to Travelers Rest.
Snowmass, Colorado
Fall is the time to visit the mountains of Colorado without all the crowds that summer and winter bring. Snowmass is underrated because it's often overshadowed by its big sister, Aspen, but Snowmass is actually more outdoors-focused, laid-back and affordable.
The cooler temperatures mean it's more comfortable to jump on a bike ride to Maroon Bells, the two iconic peaks that are among some of the most photographed mountains in the whole country. The view of the peaks is also particularly scenic with the fall colors at the base. Mountain bikers can hit the Snowmass Bike Park until early fall. There are plenty of hiking trails for leaf peepers, from a quick and easy stroll to day-long hikes.
It's easy to go car-free at Snowmass Village, as well, which means more relaxation and less stress. You can walk or hop on the colorful village gondola shuttles that the locals affectionately call "Skittles." Limelight Hotel is located right in Snowmass Village and provides shuttle pickup from the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. Plus, the hotel has a five-story indoor climbing wall. Grab some crêpe and hot cocoa at The Crêpe Shack, just a stone's throw away from the hotel.
Zion National Park
You'll see the leaves start to turn at Zion National Park in November. The cooler temperatures make it more comfortable to hike and the crowds significantly thin out compared to the summer, but the park keeps its shuttles running throughout the fall season. Take a short hike to the Emerald Pools, or if you're ambitious, try to get a permit to hike Angels Landing.
Venture beyond the national park, as the Greater Zion are offers a lot more to do. Believe it or not, you can go leaf peeping here as well. Take the Brushy Cove Jeep Tour to get a closer look at the most vibrant fall-colored leaves in Zion. Another fun activity is to going horseback riding to a slot canyon.
There are some great places to stay around the Greater Zion area as well. The town of Virgin, Utah in particular has become the glamping capital of Utah, with options like the Airstreams at AutoCamp Zion and the luxurious Open Sky (don't worry, as they're both climate controlled you can stay warm through the night).
Park City, Utah
Park City, Utah is one of the prettiest mountain towns in the U.S., and is primarily known as a winter destination. But there's plenty to do in Park City during autumn as well. Park City was once a silver mining town, so its historic Main Street has a charming Wild West feel to it. There are numerous restaurants, bars and distilleries to check out in town, and the scenic mountains are calling to be explored. You can go leaf-peeping by horseback and mountain biking trails stay open in the fall. For more relaxed sports, there are two golf courses in Park City that stay open through the season and the Provo river offers some great fly fishing opportunities.
Back in town, start with a hot shakshuka from Five5Seeds in the morning, and don't miss High West Saloon, a gastropub meets whisky distillery that makes not just great whisky but also cocktails and food. For beer lovers, try the IPAs at Offset Bier or the famous Polygamy Porter at Wasatch Brewery.
Madison, Wisconsin
The college town of Madison, Wisconsin is a college town, but it's considered one of the best college towns in the country and it's easy to see why. There are a lot to do in Madison, whether you're looking for an outdoorsy vacation or a city getaway. You can admire the architecture in the city or the waterfront views around Lake Monona on the same trip.
University of Wisconsin-Madison's Arboretum gets busy in the fall. Its 17 miles of trails are perfect for a leisurely, leaf-peeping walk. For something more active, bike the Lake Loop, one of the most popular bike routes in town, to see vibrant fall foliage along the shores of Lake Monona. Alternatively, you can always rent an e-bike instead.
Grab some latte at Bradbury's or Wonderstate Coffee and walk around the downtown area. The Capitol's rotunda is worth taking a quick jaunt inside the building to admire. At night, check out one of the supper clubs that Wisconsin is known for.
Grand Canyon, Arizona
The best season to visit the Grand Canyon is actually the fall season. Cooler weather, fewer tourists (after the fall break, at least), and you can even see some fall foliage. Plus, the wildlife is more active thanks to the cooler temperature, so there's a higher chance of spotting bison, elk, and bighorn sheep, among others. Although the North Rim closes at the end of November, the South Rim stays open year-round.
Fall is actually the season where ambitious hikers make their journeys down to the bottom of the canyon as the temperatures at the bottom are too hot in the summer. Don't worry if that doesn't sound relaxing to you, though, as most visitors enjoy the Grand Canyon from lookout points above the rim.
For easy access to the South Rim, glamp in nearby Williams, Arizona at places like Backland Glamping where you're surrounded by ponderosa pines. From there you can take the historic Grand Canyon Railway into the park or for less stress and planning, just book a guided tour with operators like Grand Canyon Adventures who will do everything from pickup to arranging lunch. At night, cozy up by the fire pit with S'mores and look up at the stars.
Napa Valley, California
The vineyards of Napa Valley turn into fields of gold in the fall, making this famous California wine country even more picturesque. What is more relaxing than going wine tasting in a stately vineyard and winery? With more than 400 wineries in Napa Valley, you'll never be short on options. The estate tour at Jordan Winery is a particularly nice one that takes you to view not just the vineyards but also the estate's lake. The tour ends with a panoramic view from a hilltop tasting room, and the tasting also comes with some delicious bites to pair with the wines. Napa Valley is full of charming towns like Healdsburg and St. Helena with historic downtowns where you can stroll past cute shops and restaurants.
Don't worry, there's plenty to do in Napa Valley even if you don't drink wine. Napa Valley is full of highly acclaimed restaurants, from breakfast sandwiches at Model Bakery to tasting menus at the iconic The French Laundry. There are luxury hotels offering impeccable spa treatments and you can even soak in hot springs in Calistoga.
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Willamette Valley is Oregon's most famous wine region yet it's still an under-the-radar destination compared to others. Willamette Valley is considered to be one of the best places in the country to grow pinot noir. There are over 700 wineries in Willamette Valley to taste at, from sparkling wines at Argyle Winery to outstanding red wines at Rex Hill. When you're done wine tasting, go outdoors and explore all the valley has to offer, including waterfalls, wildlife refuges, and picturesque covered bridges. Fall is also harvest season for apples, hazelnuts and pumpkins. Head to local farms to get a taste of Oregon's bounty.
The Allison Inn & Spa is probably the best hotel to stay at for the ultimate relaxing getaway. This resort in Newberg, Oregon has rooms that come with a large soaking tub and a spa that offers various wellness therapies, plus a whirpool, steam rooms and saunas. Newberg is also a great base to explore the valley from with a lot of wonderful restaurants of all kinds from the elegant French-influenced The Painted Lady to the rustic-chic Ruddick/Wood.
Midcoast Maine
Take a scenic drive and see the fall foliage in all its glory, grab a kayak and paddle on the water, or go on a hike. Beach days in Maine in the fall look a bit different, but still relaxing and beautiful. Just be sure to grab a cozy sweater. The Boothbay Harbor region is famous for its stunning views of Maine's rocky coastline. Take a boat tour to view the coastline from the other side. Boat tours are typically available through the end of October, as fall in Maine starts earlier than other parts of the country.
The next day, head to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in search for trolls — that is, the giant trolls made from recycled wood by Danish artist Thomas Dambo. There are historic boutique hotels in the area that offer that coastal New England feel, like The Federal in Brunswick, Maine.
While lobster is usually associated with summer and a lot of lobster shacks in Maine close after Labor Day, the peak season for lobster harvest actually runs through late fall. Plus, fall is also the peak season for crab, scallops, and oysters, so there's plenty of good seafood eating to be enjoyed during this time of year in Maine.
Stowe, Vermont
Given that the nickname for Stowe, Vermont is the "Fall's Color Capital," it's a given that this New England town made it on this list. There are many ways to enjoy the fall foliage in Stowe. You can view it from the car on a scenic drive, on hiking or biking trails, from the water while paddling in the Waterbury Reservoir, or even from a zip.line in Smuggler's Notch. If zip lining is too much adrenaline for a relaxing vacation, there's always the option to ride the gondola up to Vermont's tallest peak and see all the foliage from above.
Don't miss the local beers in Stowe. The town is home to The Alchemist Brewery, famous for its Heady Topper IPA that is hard to get outside of Vermont due to its limited production and distribution. You can also get some brews at the von Trapp Brewery & Bierhall, run by the von Trapp family of "Sound of Music" fame. Drive to Caledonia Spirits in nearby Montpelier to taste and learn more about Barr Hill Gin, a lovely gin that's finished with raw, local honey. At night, get into a spooky mood with a lantern tour and hear all about the local history and ghost stories.
Big Bear, California
This small town in California offers both the mountain and the lake in one destination. It's also one of the closest mountain getaways to Los Angeles, and in my opinion it's the most family-friendly in terms of the variety of activities it offers. There's a zip line tour (which in the fall ends with a pumpkin smashing), a mountain coaster, go-karts, alpine slides and more. Of course, there are also hiking trails, and you can go kayaking or paddleboarding on the lake.
While only some of the trees in Big Bear turn colors in the fall, there's still plenty of foliage to see in town and on various hiking trails, interspersed with evergreen trees. Trying the pies at Pickle's Pie Shop is a must while in the area. The pie shop itself is housed in a whimsical cottage that looks like a witch's house. Since Big Bear is a ski destination in the winter, there are many cabins and chalets in the area that you can get cozy in, with a fireplace inside and a hot tub right outside.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Hot-air balloons, chili peppers, and Breaking Bad. That's what Albuquerque, New Mexico is primarily known for. Albuquerque is particularly good for hot-air ballooning because of the predictable wind patterns in the area, and the hot air balloons launch year-round. But Albuquerque has so much more to offer and with the arrival of the fall season, the temperatures will finally be low enough to comfortably explore the city.
History buffs should visit Old Town Albuquerque, which was first established in 1706, and the nearby Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Since Albuquerque is sunny most of the year, outdoor lovers should have no shortage of hiking and biking trails to choose from. Take the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway, which is the longest aerial tram in the Americas, to go to the 10,378-foot peak and get a panoramic view of the city and its surrounding area.
Los Poblanos Historic Inn is one of the best places to stay in Albuquerque, especially if you're looking for an idyllic getaway. The boutique inn is part of an organic farm and it has a wonderful farm-to-table restaurant, Campo. Los Poblanos has a lavender farm, and while it won't be blooming in the fall you'll find lavender products all around the property.
Methodology
This list of 12 destinations was curated from various online reviews, travel blogs, and travel sites, but I have been fortunate enough to travel extensively within the United States myself and have personally visited every destination on this list. In selecting the destinations, I kept in mind a checklist for fall, including fall foliage and cooler temperatures (although the definition of a "cooler temperature" can vary by destination). I also selected places that are more laid-back to ensure a relaxing getaway, rather than destinations that are known to be party hotspots. Lastly, the list represents a diversity of geographic locations across the country.