Indiana's Luxury Resort With European Charm Was Once Hailed As The 'Eighth Wonder Of The World'

West Baden Springs Hotel seamlessly blends European sophistication with the conveniences of modern luxury. Though its classic design evokes a bygone era, the hotel prides itself on accommodating accessibility needs, with wheelchair-friendly rooms, accessible spa services, and transportation arrangements for all guests. For pet lovers, dogs are welcome, provided the hotel is informed in advance, ensuring a warm and inclusive stay for all.

Advertisement

From wellness to recreation, West Baden Springs offers a variety of activities to suit every traveler's taste. Guests can enjoy yoga classes, horseback riding at the stables, and a bowling alley. The hotel also features outdoor and indoor pools, pickleball courts, hiking trails, and more. For those seeking relaxation, the resort's renowned spa provides a range of treatments, including facials, massages, manicures, and pedicures, making it a beloved destination for wellness and rejuvenation. Just two hours away, families can also venture to Hidden Paradise Campground, a lake lover's hidden paradise, ideal for a day of scenic waterfront relaxation and activities.

Dining at West Baden Springs is as impressive as the surroundings, with options to suit every mood. Sinclair's Restaurant provides an elegant dining experience, while Table One offers a chef's tasting menu for private groups of up to ten. For a more casual meal, guests can enjoy the cozy atmosphere of Café Sinclair. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the nearby French Lick Springs Hotel, which provides additional dining options to enhance their culinary adventure. Just four hours away, travelers can also visit Crown Point, one of Indiana's most charming small towns, for an extended journey through the state's historic and scenic gems. Whether you're here for a peaceful escape or a taste of opulent history, West Baden Springs Hotel promises an unforgettable experience that perfectly combines Midwestern warmth with European charm.

Advertisement