Indiana's Luxury Resort With European Charm Was Once Hailed As The 'Eighth Wonder Of The World'
Step into ultimate decadence at Indiana's world-renowned West Baden Springs Hotel, a landmark once celebrated as the "Eighth Wonder of the World." This title was inspired by the hotel's breathtaking 200-foot-tall domed atrium, which has awed visitors since its construction over a century ago. After the original West Baden Springs Hotel burned down in a devastating fire in 1901 (from which, fortunately, no lives were lost), it was rebuilt with its now-famous feature. Enduring numerous renovations and changes in ownership since then, the hotel today stands as a symbol of resilience, grandeur, and timeless luxury.
Situated in southern Indiana near the lush Hoosier National Forest, West Baden Springs Hotel offers a retreat within a short drive from major cities. It's just two hours south of Indianapolis and only 80 minutes from Louisville International Airport, making it easily accessible for travelers. Guests can explore the area's many attractions, including the French Lick West Baden Museum, the historic French Lick Scenic Railway, the Indiana Railway Museum, and the French Lick Resort Casino, all located just minutes away. For those craving more nature, Brown County State Park — often hailed as one of the best state parks in America — is less than two hours away, offering breathtaking landscapes and extensive trails.
A touch of European elegance
West Baden Springs Hotel seamlessly blends European sophistication with the conveniences of modern luxury. Though its classic design evokes a bygone era, the hotel prides itself on accommodating accessibility needs, with wheelchair-friendly rooms, accessible spa services, and transportation arrangements for all guests. For pet lovers, dogs are welcome, provided the hotel is informed in advance, ensuring a warm and inclusive stay for all.
From wellness to recreation, West Baden Springs offers a variety of activities to suit every traveler's taste. Guests can enjoy yoga classes, horseback riding at the stables, and a bowling alley. The hotel also features outdoor and indoor pools, pickleball courts, hiking trails, and more. For those seeking relaxation, the resort's renowned spa provides a range of treatments, including facials, massages, manicures, and pedicures, making it a beloved destination for wellness and rejuvenation. Just two hours away, families can also venture to Hidden Paradise Campground, a lake lover's hidden paradise, ideal for a day of scenic waterfront relaxation and activities.
Dining at West Baden Springs is as impressive as the surroundings, with options to suit every mood. Sinclair's Restaurant provides an elegant dining experience, while Table One offers a chef's tasting menu for private groups of up to ten. For a more casual meal, guests can enjoy the cozy atmosphere of Café Sinclair. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the nearby French Lick Springs Hotel, which provides additional dining options to enhance their culinary adventure. Just four hours away, travelers can also visit Crown Point, one of Indiana's most charming small towns, for an extended journey through the state's historic and scenic gems. Whether you're here for a peaceful escape or a taste of opulent history, West Baden Springs Hotel promises an unforgettable experience that perfectly combines Midwestern warmth with European charm.