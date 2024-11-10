The College-Filled Mountain Town In Virginia With Local Flavors And Endless Outdoor Adventure

Set against a backdrop of mountains in the Shenandoah Valley is Lexington, Virginia, a thriving college town with a rich history and endless outdoor pursuits. Home to two prestigious universities, Washington and Lee University and the Virginia Military Institute, Lexington boasts an invigorating and intellectual atmosphere that seeps into its historic streets. Drawn not only by its educational significance, but also by its stunning landscapes, it is no surprise that visitors flock to this small town throughout the year.

Advertisement

As you wander through Lexington, you'll pass a delightful mix of culinary creativity, art galleries, and nods to its heritage. The historic downtown features countless indie-owned shops and eateries, all inviting you to step inside and explore what they have to offer. If you prefer spending time outside, the nearby Natural Bridge State Park is home to a breathtaking 215-foot tall natural limestone bridge, and Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most stunning and storied routes in the U.S.

While Lexington offers activities throughout the year, the spring and fall months have the mildest weather and seasonal foliage. Spring brings blooming flowers and comfortable temperatures, making it ideal for outdoor activities and getting out to explore the town, while the fall creates a picturesque backdrop of color-changing leaves for hiking and sightseeing. Summer is, of course, the peak tourist season, and with its warm weather comes more visitors, while winter provides a much quieter atmosphere perfect for cozying up in one of the town's many restaurants.

Advertisement