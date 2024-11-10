The College-Filled Mountain Town In Virginia With Local Flavors And Endless Outdoor Adventure
Set against a backdrop of mountains in the Shenandoah Valley is Lexington, Virginia, a thriving college town with a rich history and endless outdoor pursuits. Home to two prestigious universities, Washington and Lee University and the Virginia Military Institute, Lexington boasts an invigorating and intellectual atmosphere that seeps into its historic streets. Drawn not only by its educational significance, but also by its stunning landscapes, it is no surprise that visitors flock to this small town throughout the year.
As you wander through Lexington, you'll pass a delightful mix of culinary creativity, art galleries, and nods to its heritage. The historic downtown features countless indie-owned shops and eateries, all inviting you to step inside and explore what they have to offer. If you prefer spending time outside, the nearby Natural Bridge State Park is home to a breathtaking 215-foot tall natural limestone bridge, and Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most stunning and storied routes in the U.S.
While Lexington offers activities throughout the year, the spring and fall months have the mildest weather and seasonal foliage. Spring brings blooming flowers and comfortable temperatures, making it ideal for outdoor activities and getting out to explore the town, while the fall creates a picturesque backdrop of color-changing leaves for hiking and sightseeing. Summer is, of course, the peak tourist season, and with its warm weather comes more visitors, while winter provides a much quieter atmosphere perfect for cozying up in one of the town's many restaurants.
Local history and culinary traditions
Stemming from its historic roots and moving with the times, Lexington's culinary scene is characterized by its commitment to farm-to-table dining. ZunZun, previously the town's first farm-to-table eatery called The Red Hen, is an intimate restaurant with menus that change throughout the year, underscoring its commitment to offering, locally-produced, seasonal food. Thanks to its high proportion of college students, Lexington also has a number of fast food options, from chains like KFC to smaller shops offering burgers, milkshakes, and everything in between.
For a more historical experience, Town Meeting Bistro combines casual dining with Lexington's history. In addition to serving food, it also acts as something of a museum, offering visitors a look at its significance during the American Revolution. If you'd rather skip dining altogether and dive straight into Lexington's history, the nearby Jackson House Museum allows visitors to look back in time at the life of Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, who taught at the Virginia Military Institute for a decade before the American Civil War.
These restaurants all sit on streets steeped in history, reflected in the architecture of the buildings that house them, and rely on local producers. Nearby farms and suppliers produce steaks, grains, and even drinks, and tours of local breweries, like Rockbridge Vineyard and Brewery, can be arranged. What better way to end a day of exploration than with a beer-inspired pitstop?
Outdoor adventures
As well as endless restaurant options, Lexington also serves as a hub for outdoor adventures, offering easy access to mountains, valleys, and river trails. The area boasts a few rivers, including St. Mary's River, the banks of which are popular for fishing, hiking, and camping, and the Maury River, a bigger river that was once a shipping route, but is now known for water sports and fishing. The Upper James River Water Trail is also ideal for fishing, as well as kayaking and canoeing, but more experienced paddlers might prefer the Class IV rapids of the Goshen Pass.
If you prefer your feet more firmly on the ground, Lexington's surroundings offer hiking opportunities for all skill levels. For a challenging day hike, House Mountain Trail summits two peaks, but rewards hikers with stunning views of the surrounding valley. Cole Mountain, or Cold Mountain, provides a shorter, easier uphill path perfect for less experienced hikers, and the sunsets and sunrises from its top are unmissable. The nearby Shenandoah National Park also offers a number of trails suitable for all levels of adventurers and is a slice of scenic paradise blanketed by trees.
The miles of trails surrounding Lexington can also be explored on horseback or bike, with various stables and gear rentals available. Morning Star Stables, tucked away on a farm dating back to the 1800s, offers private trail riding experiences and is a "hidden gem run by the best kind of people" (via a reviewer on Tripadvisor). If you'd rather have a steed with two wheels, Alleghany Outdoors is a short drive from Lexington and has electric bikes available to rent, as well as many other organized experiences, like tubing and kayaking. Whether you visit for a taste of local culture or an adrenaline-fueled escape, Lexington promises an unforgettable experience.