Right At The Base Of North America's Tallest Mountain Is A Cute Little Town Full Of Adventure
Alaska might not have the largest population in the United States (fewer than one million people call "The Last Frontier" state home), but the word "small" isn't part of its vocabulary. Aside from being the biggest state in the nation based on area, it's also home to the tallest mountain in North America: Denali. Formerly known as Mount McKinley, the majestic slab of rock soars to a staggering height of 20,310 feet and can be seen throughout most of the region. There are some serious dangers associated with hiking Mount Denali, but if you're looking to soak in its majesty at a distance, the nearby town of Talkeetna needs to be on your radar.
Talkeetna is a charming town with a population of 1,000 residents. Its downtown is little more than a few blocks lined with a handful of quaint buildings, but it's quickly become the go-to destination for all sorts of mountain adventures. The town backs up to the Susitna River, across which you'll enjoy unspoiled views of Denali. Your view is heavily dependent on the weather, however, as summer storms often result in frustrating cloud coverage. Nature lovers will find more than enough to keep them busy in Talkeetna, but there's plenty more to this cute town. From kicking back at the local brewery and taking a train ride to enjoying art galleries and learning about the town's history, there seem to be limitless activities in and around this tiny village.
Talkeetna is the ideal home base for Denali adventures
With some of the best views of Denali in the state, it should come as no surprise that Talkeetna is a base camp for visitors heading out to the nearby Denali National Park and Preserve. But despite these awe-inspiring views, the town is still over 150 miles away from the park's Visitor Center by road. It's worth the drive, however, as the park is one of the most rugged and isolated in the country. Popular hikes include the easygoing Horseshoe Lake Trail and the challenging Mount Healy Overlook Trail, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountain range.
Bus tours are another popular way to experience Denali National Park on a budget, as they'll take you deep into the park on roads typically closed to private vehicles. They'll stop at key attractions for photographs, giving you a quick way to check out a variety of unique landscapes. Many bus tours start at the Visitor Center, so consider arriving early and exploring its many exhibits.
Adventures around Talkeetna aren't all about Denali, as you'll find plenty of hiking trails just outside town. The Talkeetna River Trail is situated at the western end of town, taking hikers across the Talkeetna River deep into an overgrown forest. Talkeetna Lakes Trail is another simple hike, gaining less than 500 feet of elevation, but granting incredible views of the branching Talkeetna Lakes east of town.
Unwind with a train ride and other local attractions
Once you've had your fill of Denali and hiking, it's time to unwind with Talkeetna's charming local attractions. The town is connected to both Fairbanks and Anchorage via the Denali Star route of the Alaska Railroad, with some of the cars offering full-dome windows — making for a scenic ride through the untamed Alaskan wilderness. Both northbound and southbound trains stop at Talkeetna, so consider checking out either of the two cities if you have time.
In downtown Talkeetna, you'll find Denali Brewpub and its cozy cabin vibes, the Aurora Dora art gallery and gift shop, and the Talkeetna Historical Society. You'll need to pay a fee to enter the latter, but it's an excellent way to learn more about the origins of this adventurous town. Be sure to also swing by the Talkeetna Riverfront Park for views of Denali before heading south to The Overlook for another popular vantage point.
As for lodging, few spots in the area are as stunning as the Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge. Along with comfortable accommodations and multiple on-site restaurants, its deck gives you another shot at catching Denali in all its splendor. Consider staying here if you want the creature comforts of home while deep in the Alaskan mountains.