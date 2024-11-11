Right At The Base Of North America's Tallest Mountain Is A Cute Little Town Full Of Adventure

Alaska might not have the largest population in the United States (fewer than one million people call "The Last Frontier" state home), but the word "small" isn't part of its vocabulary. Aside from being the biggest state in the nation based on area, it's also home to the tallest mountain in North America: Denali. Formerly known as Mount McKinley, the majestic slab of rock soars to a staggering height of 20,310 feet and can be seen throughout most of the region. There are some serious dangers associated with hiking Mount Denali, but if you're looking to soak in its majesty at a distance, the nearby town of Talkeetna needs to be on your radar.

Talkeetna is a charming town with a population of 1,000 residents. Its downtown is little more than a few blocks lined with a handful of quaint buildings, but it's quickly become the go-to destination for all sorts of mountain adventures. The town backs up to the Susitna River, across which you'll enjoy unspoiled views of Denali. Your view is heavily dependent on the weather, however, as summer storms often result in frustrating cloud coverage. Nature lovers will find more than enough to keep them busy in Talkeetna, but there's plenty more to this cute town. From kicking back at the local brewery and taking a train ride to enjoying art galleries and learning about the town's history, there seem to be limitless activities in and around this tiny village.

