The Overlooked Town In Denmark That's Less Touristy Than Copenhagen And Just As Charming

Amid the soft sands and wind-whipped hills of the Jutland Peninsula, the northerly Danish metropolis of Aalborg sits on the brim of the Baltic. The city, the fourth largest in the country, was formerly dominated by industry and known for its many smoking chimneys. Aalborg transformed drastically in the late 20th century, and the warehouses that once hauled fish and tinned preserves now house trendy bars and restaurants favored by its youthful population. Escape the crowds and high costs of Copenhagen by planning a route through Denmark's smaller, decidedly non-touristic city.

Aalborg is easily explored on foot or by bike. Eco-conscious visitors to Denmark can trundle over the cobbles and along the banks of the Limfjord strait by renting a bicycle or making use of the comprehensive local public transport. To catch the best conditions for exploring on foot or via two wheels, visit during the summer. Between May and September, the weather is warm and mostly dry, and the city's student vibe survives through the summer shoulder months.