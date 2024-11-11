Connecticut's Smallest State Park Is A Forested Island Brimming With Natural Beauty
Connecticut is full of wonderful destinations to explore. Perhaps you've visited the very romantic Lover's Leap State Park to see the fall foliage or enjoyed a day of maritime history at the fascinating and laidback small town of Mystic, which is good to visit during any season. However, there is a state park in Connecticut you probably haven't heard of that is absolutely worth a trip. It might be off your radar because of its minuscule size, as the pretty Minnie Island State Park is a mere .88 acres, making it the smallest in Connecticut.
Sitting around 51 miles from New Haven at the southeastern end of Gardner Lake, you can only get there by boat. Beneath the lush green tree canopy of pine and hardwoods, the small state park features a clearing with a split rock and a fire pit, and you will be treated to some wonderful sunset views. If you're looking for the perfect picnic spot or area to relax while you watch boats zip by on the lake, this is your dream island.
Minnie Island became a state park in 1925, when the state took it over to end a dispute about ownership of the island between the nearby towns of Salem and Montville. It was named after the niece of the island's previous owner, Oramel Whittlesey. The island is really unspoiled, so don't expect shops or a boat dock. This is pure East Coast nature, and that's not an easy thing to find.
Boating out to Minnie Lake State Park
Minnie Island is only about a 0.3-mile paddle from the boat launch at nearby Gardner Lake State Park, which has restrooms, a paved and ADA-accessible boat launch, and ample parking. Though Minnie Island has three entrances on the north, south, and east ends, the one on the south shore is the easiest to get to. You're probably going to have to put your feet in the water when you arrive, even if it's just to tie your boat to a tree so it doesn't drift off.
If you need a boat, JSM Boats offers multi-day rentals with safety equipment and delivery to Gardner Lake. You must be at least 25 years old and have a valid ID and boating experience to rent. If you haven't paddled in a canoe or kayak before, it's important to wear a life vest (and you must do so legally between October 1 and May 31). A life jacket is required for each person on any boat, and children under 12 must wear one at all times. For more safety information, check out Connecticut's free online Paddle Sports Safety Course. You'll also want to be sure to wear sun protection, like this Supergoop! sunscreen dupe that travel pro Samantha Brown recommends.