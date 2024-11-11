The Best Ways To Witness The Iconic 'Dancing White Horses Of Vienna' While You're In Austria
Travelers visiting Vienna for a romantic European escape might be surprised to learn that one of the Austrian capital's most popular attractions involves horses. Dedicated to the traditions of classical dressage, also known as "horse dancing," the Spanish Riding School is an institution of one of Austria's proudest practices that visitors from around the world come to see.
The stars of the Spanish Riding School are the Lipizzaner horses, white stallions that were specially bred during the 16th century using horses brought to Austria from Spain — hence the name of the school. For over 450 years, these beautiful creatures have been performing in the haute école, or "high school" of dressage, a Renaissance-era tradition that has been recognized by UNESCO as a piece of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Vienna is a destination with a lot to offer, including the undertouristed wine culture Rick Steves suggests in Nussdorf, and the Spanish Riding School is an iconic experience if you have a love and appreciation of horses. However, Austria is the country that is most overcrowded with tourists in Europe, so there are some things to consider if you don't want to miss this amazing attraction.
History of the Spanish Riding School
Since the 18th century, the Spanish Riding School has been located inside Hofburg Palace, and performances take place indoors under the three enormous chandeliers that illuminate the sandy arena. At the end of the hall, a portrait of Emperor Charles VI pays homage to the man who commissioned the building of the world's most elegant riding hall. During the heyday of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, performances were held to entertain the court of the royal palace, but today they are open to all.
A standard performance features eight exquisitely trained white Lippizaner stallions led by experienced riders who spend eight to 10 years training for the honor of performing alongside the revered equines. The horses also train for years at a facility in Heldenberg (which can be visited on a day trip from Vienna) before making their debut in the palace. This is also where the horses spend their summer vacation when the riding school closes for about five weeks between June and August.
It takes years for them to learn impressive maneuvers, like the emblematic Airs Above the Ground, a series of jumps in which these magnificent horses, who typically weigh over 1,000 pounds, launch themselves into the air from their hind legs. It's an incredibly difficult move that proves exactly why these animals are admired by equestrian enthusiasts around the world.
Ways to visit the Spanish Riding School
The Lipizzaner stallions perform their Ballet of the White Horses only a few times per week, accompanied by live music. Tickets can only be purchased online up to two months in advance from their website. Depending on the schedule, performances can be either 45, 70, or 90 minutes long. The most expensive tickets guarantee you a front-row seat in a ground-floor box or the Royal Box. If you can't snag tickets for a full performance while you're in town, you can try getting a ticket to the Morning Exercise, which takes place daily between 10 and 11 a.m. During these public training sessions, you'll see the horses warming up and practicing some of their iconic moves to music. There are far more tickets available each week for these sessions than regular performances.
Another way to get a closer look at the school is to sign up for a behind-the-scenes tour, which includes a look at the riding hall and the stables. Tours last approximately one hour, with discounts for senior citizens, students, and children. Reservations must be requested online. Architecture tours are also available, allowing you to visit the stable and the rooftop, where you'll get an amazing overhead view of Vienna. These tours are only available on select dates and are available in English and German. After you've seen what Vienna has to offer on land, consider taking one of the world's best river cruises on the Danube for a romantic European escape.