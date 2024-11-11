The Best Ways To Witness The Iconic 'Dancing White Horses Of Vienna' While You're In Austria

Travelers visiting Vienna for a romantic European escape might be surprised to learn that one of the Austrian capital's most popular attractions involves horses. Dedicated to the traditions of classical dressage, also known as "horse dancing," the Spanish Riding School is an institution of one of Austria's proudest practices that visitors from around the world come to see.

The stars of the Spanish Riding School are the Lipizzaner horses, white stallions that were specially bred during the 16th century using horses brought to Austria from Spain — hence the name of the school. For over 450 years, these beautiful creatures have been performing in the haute école, or "high school" of dressage, a Renaissance-era tradition that has been recognized by UNESCO as a piece of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Vienna is a destination with a lot to offer, including the undertouristed wine culture Rick Steves suggests in Nussdorf, and the Spanish Riding School is an iconic experience if you have a love and appreciation of horses. However, Austria is the country that is most overcrowded with tourists in Europe, so there are some things to consider if you don't want to miss this amazing attraction.

