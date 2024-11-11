Feast On Farm-Fresh Cuisine And Creative Coffee In This Hilly And Hidden Wisconsin Town
Wisconsin's varied landscape, world-famous cheese production, and Midwestern charm make it a popular tourist destination. However, there is much left to uncover in America's Dairyland. Visitors seeking hidden gems should look no further than Viroqua, a small town bursting with hospitality, great coffee, and an agricultural community known for farm-fresh cuisine. Located in southwest Wisconsin's Driftless Area within Vernon County, Viroqua is a haven for nature lovers, surrounded by stunning beauty and hilly terrain dotted with Amish farmland.
Despite its laid-back, small-town vibe, Viroqua is an up-and-coming foodie destination, which isn't too surprising given that Vernon County is home to 110 of the state's 400 organic farms. The town boasts unmatched farm-to-table dining, featuring fresh produce like vegetables, meat, dairy, craft beer, and wine. The cuisine reflects the area's agricultural heritage, where locally grown food thrives and the rural economy prospers. You'll find both local and global eateries. The downtown area, with its boutique stores and the Viroqua Public Market, offers even more reasons to visit, showcasing local goods and produce.
Discover Viroqua's vibrant food scene, coffee culture, and vineyards
The food and drink scene flourishes in Viroqua. The Viroqua Food Co-Op is a community-owned store helping over 200 independent local growers sell their produce. The co-op offers organic food at its deli, hot food counter, salad bar, and bakery, giving visitors a chance to support local agriculture while sampling some of the state's best-quality seasonal produce. A visit to the Dairy Capital of America wouldn't be complete without tasting the finest cheese and charcuterie at the Noble Rind Cheese Company, which serves farm-fresh favorites for lunch and dinner.
Café culture is central to Viroqua's community. The Driftless Café focuses on sustainability, serving farm-to-table dishes. Another favorite spot is Wonderstate Coffee, known for its responsibly sourced brews roasted in a solar-powered facility. Beyond coffee, Vernon County is home to 32 vineyards yet remains largely an underrated wine region. At the 75-acre Vernon Vineyards, a stop at the Tasting Room lets visitors sample some of its award-winning wines made from cold-climate grapes. It's the perfect place to pick up a bottle of local wine as a souvenir. Continue your wine-focused trip at these under-the-radar regions that deserve the same hype as Napa.
Enjoy wildlife and outdoor adventure in Viroqua's reserves and valleys
To fully experience Viroqua, head out to explore its wild, remote natural sites. The Driftless Area's unique geography makes it ideal for outdoor adventures in any season. Kickapoo Valley Reserve, located a 30-minute drive from Viroqua, is a paradise for nature lovers, offering wildlife, birdwatching, and a rugged landscape. The 2.7-mile Billings Creek Trail leads to the Kickapoo River overlook, showcasing the area's scenic valleys. The 7.3-mile West Ridge Trail to Hansen Rock Overlook is another scenic route accessible by foot or horseback.
While there are many U.S. national parks where you can avoid crowds and admire wildlife, Wildcat Mountain State Park is a great nature stop about 40 minutes from Viroqua. The park's elevated overlook offers breathtaking views of Kickapoo Valley and is a great picnic spot. It is family-friendly and offers year-round activities, from cross-country skiing to camping and canoeing. The 2.5-mile Old Settlers' Trail takes you on a moderately challenging hike through woodland and epic rock formations; it is especially stunning in the fall as the leaves change color. Abundant in birds and other wildlife, some of the species you could see here include common snapping turtles, Barred owls, ruby-throated hummingbirds, and, if you're really lucky, bobcats. Fly fishing is also a popular pastime in Viroqua, with anglers drawn to the area's trout-rich streams and fishing holes. Just be sure to obtain a Wisconsin fishing license before casting your line. For another Wisconsin destination, Door County is an underrated Midwest vacation spot with cute coastal towns and world-class food.