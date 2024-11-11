Feast On Farm-Fresh Cuisine And Creative Coffee In This Hilly And Hidden Wisconsin Town

Wisconsin's varied landscape, world-famous cheese production, and Midwestern charm make it a popular tourist destination. However, there is much left to uncover in America's Dairyland. Visitors seeking hidden gems should look no further than Viroqua, a small town bursting with hospitality, great coffee, and an agricultural community known for farm-fresh cuisine. Located in southwest Wisconsin's Driftless Area within Vernon County, Viroqua is a haven for nature lovers, surrounded by stunning beauty and hilly terrain dotted with Amish farmland.

Despite its laid-back, small-town vibe, Viroqua is an up-and-coming foodie destination, which isn't too surprising given that Vernon County is home to 110 of the state's 400 organic farms. The town boasts unmatched farm-to-table dining, featuring fresh produce like vegetables, meat, dairy, craft beer, and wine. The cuisine reflects the area's agricultural heritage, where locally grown food thrives and the rural economy prospers. You'll find both local and global eateries. The downtown area, with its boutique stores and the Viroqua Public Market, offers even more reasons to visit, showcasing local goods and produce.