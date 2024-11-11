Rick Steves Warns Tourists In Italy About The Disadvantages Of Buying A Rail Pass Train Ticket

A Eurail Pass can be a great purchase for freedom of movement in Europe, including in destinations like Italy. If you plan on going to a new city every day or so, a Eurail Pass can make visiting Italy stress-free, particularly with the one-country passes that allow you to travel anywhere in the boot-shaped nation for a specific number of days. However, the ticket isn't the best value for every kind of traveler, according to travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, Steves says most travelers won't need a Eurail Pass, particularly if they plan to stay in Italy the entire time. He explains, "For these trips (most of which cost less than $50 for a second-class ticket), it's cheaper to buy point-to-point train tickets than a rail pass (since most cost more than $50 per day)."

Another reason to skip the Eurail pass is that you may not know exactly how it works. It's not quite like a hop-on, hop-off bus where you can just grab any train, anywhere. Steves tells us that many trains require passengers to make seat reservations in advance, so if you're looking for one of those spontaneous trips where you just go where the wind takes you, a rental car may be a better bet. A pass, by contrast, requires a bit of planning on your part. You may be doing that anyway if this is your first vacation to Europe and you want to see a lot in a short time. However, if you're really only taking a trip or two around Italy, as Steves says, it's going to be cheaper to pay by the train ride.

