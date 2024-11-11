Rick Steves Warns Tourists In Italy About The Disadvantages Of Buying A Rail Pass Train Ticket
A Eurail Pass can be a great purchase for freedom of movement in Europe, including in destinations like Italy. If you plan on going to a new city every day or so, a Eurail Pass can make visiting Italy stress-free, particularly with the one-country passes that allow you to travel anywhere in the boot-shaped nation for a specific number of days. However, the ticket isn't the best value for every kind of traveler, according to travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, Steves says most travelers won't need a Eurail Pass, particularly if they plan to stay in Italy the entire time. He explains, "For these trips (most of which cost less than $50 for a second-class ticket), it's cheaper to buy point-to-point train tickets than a rail pass (since most cost more than $50 per day)."
Another reason to skip the Eurail pass is that you may not know exactly how it works. It's not quite like a hop-on, hop-off bus where you can just grab any train, anywhere. Steves tells us that many trains require passengers to make seat reservations in advance, so if you're looking for one of those spontaneous trips where you just go where the wind takes you, a rental car may be a better bet. A pass, by contrast, requires a bit of planning on your part. You may be doing that anyway if this is your first vacation to Europe and you want to see a lot in a short time. However, if you're really only taking a trip or two around Italy, as Steves says, it's going to be cheaper to pay by the train ride.
How a Eurail Pass in Italy works
On his website, Rick Steves provides a map with approximate pricing for train rides between Italian cities, though it's smart to double check each train route before you go. For instance, if you want to take a day trip from Rome by train, you may need to do a bit of math to calculate the cheapest option. There are Eurail Flexi Passes available for three, four, five, six, and eight days in a month, so it's wise to compare these tickets with single-ride tickets to determine the best option for your budget.
Steves points out that there are a number of exceptions to the pass that may complicate things for you. In addition to having to make reservations for many routes, you may have to pay an extra fee for trains to major cities. That is also true for high-speed trains and night trains. Additionally, a pass may not cover you if you're booking a train with a private company like Italo, Circumvesuviana, and Campania Express, to name a few. There may also be instances when your chosen Eurail Pass isn't valid for the journey you want. For example, if you're traveling from Rome's Fiumicino Airport and taking the Airport Express, you must have a first-class rail pass to ride. Doing a bit of research on what you'll need before you go can save you money in the long run.