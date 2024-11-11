The Colorful District In Qatar Full Of Cobbled Streets And Waterfront Dining

Since its transformation, it's become common for the Mina District to be referred to as Doha's Little Santorini due to its resemblance to the architecture on the iconic Greek Island. Meandering through its newly colorful streets is a great way to spend the day in Doha, especially for photography lovers.

A typical day visiting the city may begin at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), which offers a fantastic look at the art and history of the region inside of a breathtaking building. From there, you can walk over to the seaside Flag Plaza, filled with over 100 flags from countries from all over the world. Then, take a stroll along the waterfront promenade and through the labyrinth of streets within Mina, and while you're wandering around, keep an eye out for the different murals around the area. These creations by local and international artists were part of the World Wide Walls international mural program in December 2023 that aimed to turn the area into an open-air gallery of sorts.

Mina also maintains its stature as an important port in Doha. The renovated facility is now the terminal for cruise ships visiting the region and is a great entry point for tourists visiting the area on a ship. There are operators at the port who offer sunset cruises on a dhow, a traditional wooden ship from the region that dates back at least over 2500 years. Most sunset cruises also offer a barbecue dinner during your trip that includes authentic food from the region.

