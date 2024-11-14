The Unexpected Reason To Pack A Tennis Ball In Your Carry-On Bag Before A Long Flight

If you're heading out for a long-haul flight (or, really, any flight at all), you may want to pack an unexpected essential item in your carry-on: a tennis ball. It may seem like an odd thing to add to your bag, but hear us out. If you tend to get achy muscles from sitting in the uncomfortable seats that airlines shove us into or from trying to observe unspoken etiquette rules by not reclining your seat, a tennis ball can be the perfect on-the-go massage tool. While many airlines offer seat yoga programs on their in-flight entertainment systems, they may not work as well for muscle aches or stagnant circulation as a tennis ball.

Advertisement

In a TikTok, user @dr.jakedc offers some great tips for using a ball to massage your muscles while sitting in a plane seat. (You can also use these tips in your hotel when you get to your destination.) Your back is often the first spot on your body to ache during a flight. While sitting, take the tennis ball (or a lacrosse ball, as @dr.jakedc uses in the video) and put it behind your back where your muscle aches, whether it's your lower back, your shoulder blades, or your sides, positioning it between your body and the seat. Press back into the ball gently and move a bit from side to side or up and down to loosen your muscles with minimal movement. That's just the first step to loosening muscle tension, but one caveat before we go further: Check with your doctor before trying any exercise or massage routine.

Advertisement