Cool Down In The Middle Of The Vegas Desert At An Underrated Artsy Ice Cold Tourist Attraction

Because Minus 5 is such a unique experience, you'll want to plan your trip to make the most of it. According to the bar's website, most guests spend only about 30 to 45 minutes inside, but there is no time limit. However, given how cold it is inside, you may not be able to last much longer. That said, you can always bring your own winter clothing and gear to make it easier to spend several hours sipping and enjoying the ice.

Advertisement

Almost everything in the bar (except the floor and ceiling) is made of about 90 tons of ice. Elements include seating, the bar itself, and even your drink glasses. There's something almost magical about sipping a cocktail from an ice glass, although you definitely need gloves or mittens to keep your fingers from freezing off. The bar also includes new sculptures that change daily, so you never know what to expect when you come inside.

After sipping and chilling, you can relax in the lounge area and get warm. The party doesn't stop there, although there's not much else to do beyond hanging out and getting cocktails. Depending on which Minus 5 you visit, you can plan the rest of your Vegas trip accordingly. For example, if you're at the Venetian, you're only about 4 miles from the Las Vegas Arts District, which has tons of cool breweries and art exhibits.

Advertisement