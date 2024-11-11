Cool Down In The Middle Of The Vegas Desert At An Underrated Artsy Ice Cold Tourist Attraction
One of the craziest things about Las Vegas is that it's a bustling metropolis situated in the middle of a desert. When you start to think about the environment, it's hard to believe that so many people (not to mention the resorts, golf clubs, and the High Roller, the largest observation wheel in North America) exist in such a barren place. One side effect of this setting is that Vegas can get pretty hot, especially during the summer. While you can escape the city and explore other natural scenery to cool off (like a 2,900-acre park full of wetlands), there's only one place where you can really "chill."
At this club, the temperature inside remains the same, no matter how hot it gets outside. In fact, you know exactly how cold it is based on the name: Minus 5 Ice Bar. Yes, there's a bar made almost entirely of ice in Las Vegas, and you can visit it anytime. If you're intrigued, put on your warmest coat and gloves and let's check it out.
The Minus 5 Ice Bar is the coolest place in Las Vegas
Technically speaking, Minus 5 isn't a cool place to hang out, as there are actually three locations: One at the Mandalay Bay Resort, one at The LINQ Promenade (home of the High Roller), and one at the Venetian. However, no matter which one you visit, the experience is practically the same every time.
Tickets to Minus 5 start at $13 for children between 7 and 12 and $24 for adults. While minors are allowed inside the ice bar, they must be accompanied by an adult at all times and must vacate by 9 p.m. The bar is open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and then 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. to 11 p.m. only at the Venetian location). Keep in mind that there are no in-and-out privileges without a VIP ticket, so once you're out of the ice bar, you have to pay again to get back in.
When entering the bar, you can grab a complimentary parka and a set of gloves to help you stay warm during your visit. However, Minus 5 also sells branded merchandise, including hats, coats, mittens, and more. If you upgrade your ticket to a V-Ice-P ($79 per person), you get a souvenir hat and can wear a faux fur coat.
How to incorporate the Minus 5 Ice Bar into your Vegas vacation
Because Minus 5 is such a unique experience, you'll want to plan your trip to make the most of it. According to the bar's website, most guests spend only about 30 to 45 minutes inside, but there is no time limit. However, given how cold it is inside, you may not be able to last much longer. That said, you can always bring your own winter clothing and gear to make it easier to spend several hours sipping and enjoying the ice.
Almost everything in the bar (except the floor and ceiling) is made of about 90 tons of ice. Elements include seating, the bar itself, and even your drink glasses. There's something almost magical about sipping a cocktail from an ice glass, although you definitely need gloves or mittens to keep your fingers from freezing off. The bar also includes new sculptures that change daily, so you never know what to expect when you come inside.
After sipping and chilling, you can relax in the lounge area and get warm. The party doesn't stop there, although there's not much else to do beyond hanging out and getting cocktails. Depending on which Minus 5 you visit, you can plan the rest of your Vegas trip accordingly. For example, if you're at the Venetian, you're only about 4 miles from the Las Vegas Arts District, which has tons of cool breweries and art exhibits.