One Of America's Oldest Open-Air Markets Is A Diverse Foodie Paradise In Philadelphia

There are so many reasons to love Philadelphia. Brimming with heritage, it's a city chock-full of historical sites such as Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and Independence National Historical Park. It's the "Birthplace of America," a city of so many firsts. It's where the Declaration of Independence and Constitution were written (and signed), and the starting grounds of many of the things we know and love today (art museums, libraries, universities, etc.). It's the most walkable city in the country and one of the cheapest to visit — and it's also home to one of the oldest open-air markets in the country.

When it comes to food, Philly is so much more than just cheesesteaks. Foodies from around the country flock to the City of Brotherly Love to scour the 20-block Italian Market on Ninth Street in search of culinary treats ranging from coffees and pastries to fresh meats and seafood. An iconic part of the city's culture since the 1880s, this massive market is packed with so many local finds and hidden gems that a guided tour, like this chef-led tasting journey from Viator, is pretty much a must if you want to explore it properly. This 2-hour tour will take you on a tasting through the market where you'll sample gourmet cheeses, pizzas, cannoli, and so much more. Guided by a local chef, you'll even have the chance to chat with shop owners whose families have run these businesses for generations and dive into the history of Italian immigration that has influenced South Philly's culture. .

