One Of England's Oldest Inns Is A Unique Venue With Seasonal Cuisine And Cozy Rooms

Tucked into the storybook town of Stow-on-the-Wold in England's Cotswolds is The Porch House, which boasts a remarkable claim to fame: it is one of the oldest inns in England. With origins that can be traced back as far as the 900s AD, this historic pub has seen centuries of change and evolution. Originally a hospice built by Athelmar, the Saxon Duke of Cornwall, The Porch House has transformed through various functions over the years, adapting to the needs of its visitors over time.

The Porch House sits in one of the Cotswolds' most picturesque market towns, known by many for its scenery and heritage. The inn itself combines traditional architecture with modern comforts, much like the town of Stow-on-the-Wold, and creates a cozy haven for both locals and visitors. Its inviting atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for relaxing, and its menu encourages a lavish and memorable dining experience.

This culinary excellence is at the heart of the Porch House experience, and the menu features seasonal dishes meant to emphasize local and British fare. From hearty breakfasts to sumptuous dinners, the inn caters to everyone. Whether you stay for a while or a trip here is part of a flying visit, make sure to escape to this uncrowded Cotswolds town and visit this quirky piece of history.

