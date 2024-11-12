Step Inside An Impressionist Masterpiece At This Immersive Art Exhibit's World Tour

Are you not an art fan? Hang tight. Do you hate museums? There's a catch. Have you already seen "Starry Night"? Let's level up your experience and engulf yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh's epic portraits and become a part of the painting. The famed impressionist painter is the topic of a global exhibition that projects his work onto the walls, floor, and ceiling, making you the main character. Now that's something that would help art junkies entice just about anyone to accompany them.

Van Gogh created nearly 900 paintings in less than a decade of his life, so the program coordinators had tons to choose from before adding their own twist: the images you see in the exhibit are not fixed. Instead, the patterns and objects in the portrayals move around, adding another layer to Van Gogh's emotion-evoking work. The actionable images are a way to get the viewer intrigued about what they're seeing while offering an ephemeral glimpse into Van Gogh's legacy.

The exhibit is so well liked by visitors that it was named one of the 12 best immersive experiences around the world by CNN in 2022. The worldwide phenomenon created by Annabelle Mauger began touring in Paris in 2017 and is part of a growing movement of one-of-a-kind art experiences, such as the balloon museum. And, like the inflatable display, the Van Gogh experience goes beyond the naked eye.

