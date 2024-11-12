Step Inside An Impressionist Masterpiece At This Immersive Art Exhibit's World Tour
Are you not an art fan? Hang tight. Do you hate museums? There's a catch. Have you already seen "Starry Night"? Let's level up your experience and engulf yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh's epic portraits and become a part of the painting. The famed impressionist painter is the topic of a global exhibition that projects his work onto the walls, floor, and ceiling, making you the main character. Now that's something that would help art junkies entice just about anyone to accompany them.
Van Gogh created nearly 900 paintings in less than a decade of his life, so the program coordinators had tons to choose from before adding their own twist: the images you see in the exhibit are not fixed. Instead, the patterns and objects in the portrayals move around, adding another layer to Van Gogh's emotion-evoking work. The actionable images are a way to get the viewer intrigued about what they're seeing while offering an ephemeral glimpse into Van Gogh's legacy.
The exhibit is so well liked by visitors that it was named one of the 12 best immersive experiences around the world by CNN in 2022. The worldwide phenomenon created by Annabelle Mauger began touring in Paris in 2017 and is part of a growing movement of one-of-a-kind art experiences, such as the balloon museum. And, like the inflatable display, the Van Gogh experience goes beyond the naked eye.
More than just a museum
The Van Gogh Exhibit is already a cut above the rest with its larger-than-life 360-degree images, but the traveling interactive museum takes visitors beyond the art. There are lounge chairs and seating areas, where you can sit and feel like you're etched into the scene, even while lying on the floor. It's a multisensory experience, similar to the digital art museum in Tokyo that requires you to enter it barefoot. While you keep your shoes on at the Van Gogh exhibit, you can witness the painter's greatness through virtual reality. Strap on a pair of goggles and feel like you're walking inside his "Bedroom in Arles" or taking an evening stroll under the sky of "Starry Night Over The Rhone." Additionally, there's a room where people can sit down and be the artist. When they finish, they can project their work onto the walls, too.
Some of the exhibit's locations also host yoga classes inside the museum, where you can experience a sound bath and other instruments to help you relax and unwind. Typically, you'll have to bring your own yoga mat and wake up early to participate in the class, which runs for an hour, and prices vary depending on if you want the immersive component or not. If you purchase the VIP experience, you can use the virtual reality goggles and will receive a souvenir poster, a Van Gogh yoga mat, and a hand towel to take home.
It's been worldwide
The Van Gogh exhibit is definitely not your typical museum with sculptures, such as the Louvre in Paris or an open-air space with murals and pop art, such as Pennsylvania's Randyland, though both of those are quite unique as well. This is a seasonal show that has appeared in more than 25 U.S. states and over 25 different countries. From the Americas to Europe and the Asian Pacific area, you name it, and the Van Gogh Exhibit is checking it off its list.
The show is so popular that there's a waitlist for it in many cities and countries. As per the Van Gogh Expo's press kit, more than five million people have walked the halls of various museums just to see the exhibition. And through the global audience of social media like TikTok, millions have watched various creators' experiences and commented on their affection for the attraction.
Tickets prices vary depending on the location, but average around $30 to see 10,000 square feet of screens displaying Van Gogh's work. Feverup, the ticket reservation site used by the exhibit, reports that customers have reviewed the experience at close to 5 stars with over 1,200 submissions. If the art exposition heads to your city, it'll be worth experiencing for yourself.