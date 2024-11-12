​​This Medieval German Town Often Considered One Of Europe's Most Beautiful Is Spread Across 7 Hills

There are plenty of pretty national parks and underexplored cities in Germany, but if you've ever dreamed of the central European country the visions probably looked something like Bamberg, a town and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Franconia, a region in northern Bavaria. Bamberg is a living treasure trove of history, with over 1,300 listed buildings from the baroque and medieval periods. The town is renowned for its 11th century court, imposing Michaelsberg Abbey, and scores of half-timbered houses that typify classic German design.

Advertisement

The town's layout is similarly enchanting, spread across seven hills that rise and fall around the river Regnitz, lending Bamberg the moniker "Franconian Rome." Historic sites crown the hills, namely Altenburg Castle on Bamberg's highest peak, offering sweeping views of the terracotta roofs and surrounding forests.

Germany is famous for its beer and Bamberg is home to one of the nation's most distinctive styles — smoked beer. The medieval brewery Schlenkerla brews the definitive example of style, known to beer aficionados around the world as Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier. Enjoy a glass or two with pork, sauerkraut, and some of the best preserved medieval architecture in all of Europe.