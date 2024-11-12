This Medieval German Town Often Considered One Of Europe's Most Beautiful Is Spread Across 7 Hills
There are plenty of pretty national parks and underexplored cities in Germany, but if you've ever dreamed of the central European country the visions probably looked something like Bamberg, a town and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Franconia, a region in northern Bavaria. Bamberg is a living treasure trove of history, with over 1,300 listed buildings from the baroque and medieval periods. The town is renowned for its 11th century court, imposing Michaelsberg Abbey, and scores of half-timbered houses that typify classic German design.
The town's layout is similarly enchanting, spread across seven hills that rise and fall around the river Regnitz, lending Bamberg the moniker "Franconian Rome." Historic sites crown the hills, namely Altenburg Castle on Bamberg's highest peak, offering sweeping views of the terracotta roofs and surrounding forests.
Germany is famous for its beer and Bamberg is home to one of the nation's most distinctive styles — smoked beer. The medieval brewery Schlenkerla brews the definitive example of style, known to beer aficionados around the world as Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier. Enjoy a glass or two with pork, sauerkraut, and some of the best preserved medieval architecture in all of Europe.
Spires, history, and hills
Trier may be Germany's oldest city, but Bamberg could be the country's most charming. To get the measure of the place, get your walking shoes on and explore. Begin your journey at the Altes Rathaus, the old timbered town hall bridge that crosses the Regnitz.
Expect crowds as you stroll the cobbled streets, especially during the Sandkerwa folk festival, held annually during the summer. The center of the old town spoils you with cafes, bars, restaurants, and quaint shops. You can enjoy these at will, but if you're still looking to get a sense of the place, head west towards Aussichtspunkt Kirchen Bamberg, a lush open field with commanding views of the medieval skyline below.
After taking that in, head north and then east as you loop back towards town. It'll take about 20 minutes to reach the Neue Residenz (New Residence), a 17th century palace with elaborate carved interiors and a peaceful rose garden that afford another set of impressive views of the town. Moments from here are the Old Court and Bamberg Cathedral, two of Bamberg's most significant buildings.
Bamberg's famous smoked beer
There are plenty of good venues to sample the beer of Bamberg and wider Franconia. Both Klosterbräu and Mahrs Bräu have historic wood-paneled interiors and spacious beer gardens, and so does Brauerei Greifenklau, which offers beautiful green views from its garden.
However, if you want to experience a true German beer legacy, you need to visit the Schlenkerla brewpub, home of the famous Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier, which translates to "smoked beer." Brewers imbue the beer with its distinctive smoky flavor by heating the kiln with beechwood fire, producing a dark beverage that tastes like liquid beef jerky with a hint of sweetness.
Schlenkerla brews several types of smoked beer including weizen (wheat), rot (red), schwarzbier (black), and low alcohol. They also brew seasonal batches such as urbock and double bock in winter. No matter the time of year, we recommend you start with the original marzen smoked beer — it's arguably the gold standard of smoked beer.