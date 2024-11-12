The Southern State With A Coastline Of Luxury Resorts, Shops, & Restaurants Called 'Secret Coast'

When it comes to Gulf Coast attractions, most people tend to flock to well-known destinations like New Orleans, Galveston, Panama City, and other spots in Florida. However, if you're familiar with the South at all, you know there are two other states that are also worth a visit: Alabama and Mississippi.

Mississippi, in particular, is well worth a second look. In fact, the entire state has what's known as a "secret coast," so named because it seems to be off the radar for many travelers. However, from the casinos and Vegas atmosphere of Biloxi to the eclectic small town of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi's coastline is the perfect escape for those who want white sand beaches, fewer crowds, and balmy weather.

The entire coastline is covered in pristine waterfront property, so it's only a matter of choosing the right spot for your next vacation. Once you get a taste of what Mississippi's coastline has to offer, it won't be a secret anymore. So put on your water shoes and bathing suit, and let's dive in!

