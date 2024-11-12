The Southern State With A Coastline Of Luxury Resorts, Shops, & Restaurants Called 'Secret Coast'
When it comes to Gulf Coast attractions, most people tend to flock to well-known destinations like New Orleans, Galveston, Panama City, and other spots in Florida. However, if you're familiar with the South at all, you know there are two other states that are also worth a visit: Alabama and Mississippi.
Mississippi, in particular, is well worth a second look. In fact, the entire state has what's known as a "secret coast," so named because it seems to be off the radar for many travelers. However, from the casinos and Vegas atmosphere of Biloxi to the eclectic small town of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi's coastline is the perfect escape for those who want white sand beaches, fewer crowds, and balmy weather.
The entire coastline is covered in pristine waterfront property, so it's only a matter of choosing the right spot for your next vacation. Once you get a taste of what Mississippi's coastline has to offer, it won't be a secret anymore. So put on your water shoes and bathing suit, and let's dive in!
Why Mississippi's coastline is considered a 'secret coast'
If you compare Mississippi's coastline to others along the Gulf of Mexico, you'll notice that it lacks much of the development of major metropolitan centers you'd find in states like Texas, Louisiana, and Florida. A big reason for that, though, has to do with nature's ferocity.
Let's take Gulfport. It's the second-largest city in Mississippi and has some of the most affordable housing in the region. But those features don't tell a complete story. Gulfport's population is only around 72,000, which pales in comparison to cities like New Orleans (over 350,000) and St. Petersburg (over 260,000). So, why is the coastal Gulfport so small when it has so much to offer? Well, the area has been devastated by multiple hurricanes over the years, and it also gets a ton of rain (around 65 inches annually). So, flooding and storm damage is relatively common.
Another reason for Mississippi's "secret coast" status may have to do with its economy. Compared with other Gulf Coast states, Mississippi lags way behind in economic growth and stability, so it's hard for businesses and infrastructure to take hold. But what that also means is that most of the state's beaches are far less crowded and far more natural than anywhere else in the region.
Top spots to visit in coastal Mississippi
Tourism is very important to Mississippi, and the state welcomed over 43 million visitors in 2023. So, now is the perfect time to plan your trip to the "secret coast" and marvel at the food, lifestyle, and culture waiting for you. While it's impossible to delve into every hotspot here, let's look at two major options: Biloxi and Gulfport.
The first is Biloxi. As the "Vegas of the South," this city has more than its fair share of casinos and attractions. One of the biggest and best is the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which sits on the sand and has one of the best restaurants in the city. If you head further east, you'll run into the underrated town of Pascagoula, which is full of Gulf Coast seafood, waterfront parks, and empty beaches.
Gulfport is an excellent option if you want a big-city experience without getting overwhelmed by crowds and tight spaces. It also has some casinos, although nowhere near as many as Biloxi. Gulfport also has its own airport, so if you're coming to the "secret coast" by air, you can land here and explore the shore by renting a car. Attractions include the TrainTastic Railroad Museum, the Mississippi Aquarium, and the Island View Casino Resort. If you're craving some Gulf seafood, we recommend Sully's, Shaggy's, or the Half Shell Oyster House.