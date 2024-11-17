New York's Hippie Town In The Hudson Valley Has A European-Style Shopping Street & Artsy Vibes
On the hunt for hidden gems in New York State? You can't do better than New Paltz, a picturesque town full of character, historic charm, and natural beauty. New Paltz is widely considered to be among the most beautiful yet overlooked small towns in New York. Its storied past dates back to the early 1700s, its original homes and landmarks carefully preserved within the nationally-designated historic district. Despite its architecture, this town is far from old fashioned. New Paltz is home to a diverse community of farm-to-table chefs, artists, academics, crunchy hippies, and outdoor enthusiasts. Needless to say, the town is a hub of arts and culture, celebrated restaurants, artisanal independent boutiques, and world-class natural attractions. Set against the backdrop of lush mountains, you simply couldn't ask for a better weekend getaway destination.
There's much to see and do in charming New Paltz, from shopping at the European-style market to summiting the Mohonk Sky Top Trail to fruit picking at family-owned orchards and sipping handcrafted wine at local vineyards. This town truly has something for everyone, whether you're in need of a luxurious spa day, a tie-dye hippie T-shirt, or family-friendly activities to fill an afternoon. Let's jump into everything you need to know about New Paltz and how to plan the perfect visit.
Why New Paltz must be on your New York state bucket list
New Paltz is a small but thriving community in the Shawangunk Mountains, a lush mountain ridge perched west of the Hudson River, also known by locals as "The Gunks." Autumn is an excellent time to visit, as this region is one of the best places to see fall foliage in all of New York. The town is over 330 years old and is rich in history and beautiful natural surroundings. New Paltz draws visitors from all over for its glacial lakes, hiking and cycling trails, and breathtaking views, as well as its laid-back vibe and arts scene. The Shawnagunks are also said to be the most popular rock climbing destination in North America.
Visitors to New Paltz will get a feel for its 18th-century roots on the Historic Huguenot Street. The name comes from the founders of the town, a group of Huguenot refugees who fled to New York from France. Huguenot Street is a designated National Historic Landmark District with homes, burial grounds, and a church that has been preserved since the 1700s. The town offers historical reenactments, walking tours, and spooky candle-lit ghost walks to immerse visitors in its history.
The most well-known landmark in New Paltz is undoubtedly the Mohonk Mountain House, said to be the most iconic resort in the Hudson Valley with an award-winning spa. Despite only being 90 miles north of New York City, Mohonk Mountain House feels like a world away from the concrete jungle. It is surrounded by 40,000 acres of rugged forests. Explore the beautiful Mohonk Preserve and climb to the top of the Mohonk Sky Top trail to bask in panoramic views as far as the eye can see.
Essential things to see and do in New Paltz
New Paltz is both a quaint small town and an underrated hippie haven. Wander through the downtown district and you're bound to stumble upon a few funky psychedelic boutiques, like Heady Teddy's Outfitters. The town's bustling Water Street Market is a European-style shopping district in the heart of New Paltz village. It is a community gathering place brimming with unique independent businesses, cafe tables, free outdoor activities, and beautiful views of The Gunks. Be sure to visit the Antiques Barn, a massive antiques store in a farmhouse-style building with countless treasures dating back to the 1800s.
For wholesome countryside fun, check out the beloved five-generation fruit farm, Dressel Farms, for apple picking, fresh cider and pumpkins in the fall, strawberry and peach picking in the summer. The Farmstand store is open daily, so you can stop by and pick up a treat to take home. For local fruit with a boozy twist, visit the picture-perfect Robibero Vineyard and Winery for a glass of handcrafted wine in the heart of The Gunks.
As the campus destination of a liberal arts college, the State University of New York (SUNY) at New Paltz also benefits from a thriving arts and culture scene. Students often showcase their extraordinary talent on campus with a variety of theater performances, dance shows, live music concerts, and fine art exhibitions. The Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art is home to world-class collections and thought-provoking installations.