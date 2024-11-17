New York's Hippie Town In The Hudson Valley Has A European-Style Shopping Street & Artsy Vibes

New Paltz is a small but thriving community in the Shawangunk Mountains, a lush mountain ridge perched west of the Hudson River, also known by locals as "The Gunks." Autumn is an excellent time to visit, as this region is one of the best places to see fall foliage in all of New York. The town is over 330 years old and is rich in history and beautiful natural surroundings. New Paltz draws visitors from all over for its glacial lakes, hiking and cycling trails, and breathtaking views, as well as its laid-back vibe and arts scene. The Shawnagunks are also said to be the most popular rock climbing destination in North America.

Visitors to New Paltz will get a feel for its 18th-century roots on the Historic Huguenot Street. The name comes from the founders of the town, a group of Huguenot refugees who fled to New York from France. Huguenot Street is a designated National Historic Landmark District with homes, burial grounds, and a church that has been preserved since the 1700s. The town offers historical reenactments, walking tours, and spooky candle-lit ghost walks to immerse visitors in its history.

The most well-known landmark in New Paltz is undoubtedly the Mohonk Mountain House, said to be the most iconic resort in the Hudson Valley with an award-winning spa. Despite only being 90 miles north of New York City, Mohonk Mountain House feels like a world away from the concrete jungle. It is surrounded by 40,000 acres of rugged forests. Explore the beautiful Mohonk Preserve and climb to the top of the Mohonk Sky Top trail to bask in panoramic views as far as the eye can see.

