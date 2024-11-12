'Zulu Zen' Reigns At This South African Eco-Safari Lodge In A Rare Sand Forest
While South Africa, the breathtaking country that was named the friendliest in the world, boasts many spectacular destinations, &Beyond Phinda Private Game Reserve may be one of its most unique. Phinda occupies a swath of nearly 74,000 acres in the region of KwaZulu-Natal, which is composed of seven unique ecosystems. From Africa's last existing sand forest to the majestic Lebombo Mountains, the protected reserve is also home to a wide range of wildlife, as well as six luxury lodges.
The reserve opened in 1991 with the goal of reintroducing wildlife into its former habitat (which had by then become agricultural land) to conserve the unique landscape, protect endangered species, and support the local communities that live there. Today, travelers looking for an exclusive safari experience immersed in nature without sacrificing luxury should book a stay at Phinda Forest Lodge, which is tucked amidst the sand forest. Sand forests are a unique natural phenomenon and extremely rare because arid, sandy soil is able to support trees and dense vegetation.
Phinda Private Game Reserve is located near the northeastern coast of South Africa, and its private airstrip is accessible by flights from Johannesburg, Nelspruit, or Skukuza in South Africa. It is also a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Durban, the nearest major city. The best time to visit Phinda is the dry winter season of May through September when it is easier to spot wildlife because it concentrates around local water sources.
Staying at Phinda Forest Lodge
The retreat's 16 renovated suites are camouflaged in the forest, offset by wooden frames supported by floor-to-ceiling glass. The interiors are spacious and chic, with accents inspired by traditional and local Zulu craftsmanship known for its woodwork, intricate bead embroidery, and basket weaving. There is one sprawling two-bedroom family suite perfect for those with young children. "Rooms are enormous; decorated with taste and luxury," commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. "But what makes this lodge so special is the staff. Everyone wants you to have the best days of your life."
At Phinda Forest Lodge, guests gather in the sleek, open-air lounge decorated with South African art or at the sundeck surrounding the infinity-edge swimming pools with lush forest views. After a delicious dinner, you can also stargaze around the lodge's shared cozy fire pit with a warm drink in hand. The luxury of the safari experience is its all-inclusive nature, so all your accommodations, meals, drinks, game drives, transfers, laundry, and more are part of the daily rate. A suite at Phinda Forest Lodge starts at ZAR 16,000 per person per night ($900), and the family suite is priced from ZAR 56,000 ($3,180) per night.
Activities at Phinda Private Game Reserve
In the early mornings and late afternoons, you will set out with your guide and tracker on two game drives in comfortable 4x4 vehicles to traverse Phinda's extraordinary landscapes. Phinda is a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts who will likely see all of the Big Five (lion, leopard, elephant, rhino, and water buffalo), as well as healthy populations of the elusive cheetahs, giraffes, zebras, hippos, and hyenas.
The sand forest is especially known for the rare birds that reside there, which makes it a top birding destination. In fact, over 435 different species call Phinda Private Game Reserve their home during various times of the year. For a different perspective on the mesmerizing wilderness and its inhabitants, Phinda also offers Zulu village visits, night game drives, and nature walks.
Unlike other safari destinations in Africa, Phinda is located only a little over an hour's drive from the Indian Ocean at Sodwana Bay National Park, where additional diving trips and ocean safaris can also be arranged for a day. Cap off your South Africa trip post Phinda with a visit to the Cape Winelands, a top tourist-friendly wine region, or enjoy a secluded tropical vacation at Mnemba Island, another &Beyond property that was recently renovated off the coast of Zanzibar, Tanzania.