'Zulu Zen' Reigns At This South African Eco-Safari Lodge In A Rare Sand Forest

While South Africa, the breathtaking country that was named the friendliest in the world, boasts many spectacular destinations, &Beyond Phinda Private Game Reserve may be one of its most unique. Phinda occupies a swath of nearly 74,000 acres in the region of KwaZulu-Natal, which is composed of seven unique ecosystems. From Africa's last existing sand forest to the majestic Lebombo Mountains, the protected reserve is also home to a wide range of wildlife, as well as six luxury lodges.

Advertisement

The reserve opened in 1991 with the goal of reintroducing wildlife into its former habitat (which had by then become agricultural land) to conserve the unique landscape, protect endangered species, and support the local communities that live there. Today, travelers looking for an exclusive safari experience immersed in nature without sacrificing luxury should book a stay at Phinda Forest Lodge, which is tucked amidst the sand forest. Sand forests are a unique natural phenomenon and extremely rare because arid, sandy soil is able to support trees and dense vegetation.

Phinda Private Game Reserve is located near the northeastern coast of South Africa, and its private airstrip is accessible by flights from Johannesburg, Nelspruit, or Skukuza in South Africa. It is also a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Durban, the nearest major city. The best time to visit Phinda is the dry winter season of May through September when it is easier to spot wildlife because it concentrates around local water sources.

Advertisement