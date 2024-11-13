Hidden In Woodlands And Rolling Hills Is A Secret Maine Town That Embodies A New England Getaway

With a population of a little over 3,000, Belgrade is a town hidden in the heart of Kennebec County, Maine. This charming place captures the essence of New England's beauty and, during the summer months, transforms into a bustling hub as seasonal visitors nearly triple its population and flock to its lakes and rolling hills. This little-known gem offers an unparalleled blend of outdoor activities and serene landscapes, making it an ideal destination for those seeking the kind of peaceful getaway you'd expect to find on an island.

Belgrade's history dates back to the 1770s, when it was first settled. Named after Serbia's capital, the town was later incorporated in the 1790s and was originally an agricultural community. Since then, it has evolved into a popular tourist destination for those in the know, with pristine waters and seemingly endless recreational activities. Notable figures like author E.B. White and playwright Ernest Thompson are said to have found inspiration in the town's surroundings, further cementing its reputation as a haven for creativity and relaxation.

While Belgrade offers an abundance of activities throughout the year, spring and summer provide warmer, drier days. During these temperate months, visitors can take in the flowers and foliage that paint the town and its surroundings with color, and make the most of the seven lakes that dot the area. Whether you visit for outdoor adventures or to enjoy a piece of calm, Belgrade has something for everyone.

