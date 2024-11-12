A Medieval Town In The Heart Of Italy Is Full Of Charming Streets And Unique Experiences

In the shadow of the Apennine Mountains lies the quaint Umbrian town of Gubbio, blessed with striking Gothic architecture and famous for its truffles and maiolica ceramics. On your next Italian sojourn, don't miss a visit to this underrated region that offers Tuscan vibes without the crowds.

The ancient origins of Gubbio are still visible today — the impressive ruins of the town's Roman Theater are found just outside of the center. The town became wealthy and powerful during the Middle Ages, and the Gothic buildings and residences are a testament to that. Crowning the hilltop, the grand 14th-century palace, with its iconic crenellated roof and tower, overlooks the lush countryside that unfurls below.

Gubbio is less than three hours by car from Florence and Rome. Gubbio will delight all travelers, from history buffs to art lovers to foodies. The town offers unique experiences all year round. Fall is truffle season when truffle-hunting abounds in the nearby forest. December brings stunning Christmas decorations, including the world's largest Christmas tree. Then, starting in May and lasting through the summer, the town becomes busy with religious and music festivals, such as Gubbio's famed Festa dei Ceri (Festival of the Candles), which honors Saint Ubaldo every year. Regardless of when, Gubbio is sure to enchant all travelers with its fascinating past and stunning natural landscape.

