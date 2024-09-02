This Medieval Italian City Is A Beautiful, Under-The-Radar Spot Known For Chocolate And Art

When visiting Italy, you might expect romance, history, art, and food, and a tour through this beautiful country serves up many exciting feelings that tourists crave, from wine lovers visiting Tuscany to fashion enthusiasts exploring Milan. Chocolate fanatics and art admirers may want to make a stop in the beautiful city of Perugia, home to stunning ancient architecture, world-class art galleries, and the famous Perugina Chocolate House. If you like chocolate and art (who doesn't?), you'll love Perugia.

The capital of Umbria houses several universities — some established as early as 1308 — that undoubtedly contribute to the art-centric city it is today. This Etruscan city is best explored on foot, and visitors can expect to see frescos (or murals) from Renaissance artist Raphael and his teacher Pietro Vannuci. It gets hot and busy in summer, so if you wish to avoid the crowds and hot weather, visit in the spring and fall — some of the best times to vacation in Italy.

Not to be confused with Hershey's Kisses, the Perugina Chocolate House produces hazelnut-filled chocolate kisses called Baci, individually wrapped love notes in several languages. Visit the museum and take advantage of chocolatier lessons for beginners and experts (prices for the course are available upon request). Finish off the tour with a visit to the chocolate factory, where you can see the magic happen right before your eyes. You will need to make a reservation, but this is a unique experience for the whole family.

