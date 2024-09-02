This Medieval Italian City Is A Beautiful, Under-The-Radar Spot Known For Chocolate And Art
When visiting Italy, you might expect romance, history, art, and food, and a tour through this beautiful country serves up many exciting feelings that tourists crave, from wine lovers visiting Tuscany to fashion enthusiasts exploring Milan. Chocolate fanatics and art admirers may want to make a stop in the beautiful city of Perugia, home to stunning ancient architecture, world-class art galleries, and the famous Perugina Chocolate House. If you like chocolate and art (who doesn't?), you'll love Perugia.
The capital of Umbria houses several universities — some established as early as 1308 — that undoubtedly contribute to the art-centric city it is today. This Etruscan city is best explored on foot, and visitors can expect to see frescos (or murals) from Renaissance artist Raphael and his teacher Pietro Vannuci. It gets hot and busy in summer, so if you wish to avoid the crowds and hot weather, visit in the spring and fall — some of the best times to vacation in Italy.
Not to be confused with Hershey's Kisses, the Perugina Chocolate House produces hazelnut-filled chocolate kisses called Baci, individually wrapped love notes in several languages. Visit the museum and take advantage of chocolatier lessons for beginners and experts (prices for the course are available upon request). Finish off the tour with a visit to the chocolate factory, where you can see the magic happen right before your eyes. You will need to make a reservation, but this is a unique experience for the whole family.
Medieval art and magnificent chocolate in Perugia
Art and chocolate are the main attractors in this city, and for good reason. Art lovers flock to the world-class Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria to experience 800 years of artistic excellence. Rated as the top art gallery in the province, it houses Renaissance paintings, Gothic installations, and medieval religious art. The Eurochocolate Festival is the largest chocolate festival in the world, and visitors can find up to 6,000 different chocolates produced by over 100 brands. However, many visitors seem to be underwhelmed with the recent changes, with some reviewers on Tripadvisor saying that it was a "disorganized, destructed tradition" in 2022 compared to a previous visit in 2018.
Perugia also hosts the yearly Umbria Jazz in July, celebrating music and dance with visitors from all over the world. The festival has high ratings on Tripadvisor and lasts for two full weeks. Concerts are free to attend, and the atmosphere is one you don't want to miss.
The Rocca Paolina, tunnels, and alleys in the original foundation of the city are another must-see. They will transport you back to ancient times as you peruse the underground passageways. The passages now have escalators through the walls, and you can find hidden shops and exhibitions inside. You can access the Rocca Paolina for free from 6:15 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., although it is wise to double-check the opening times before visiting.
Where to eat in Perugia
The food scene in Perugia is most vibrant at the Piazza IV Novembre, the theatrical square where you can enjoy anything from artisanal coffees to local craft beer. Overlooking the Fontana Maggiore and the Perugia Cathedral, you can satisfy both sight and taste in one go. Visit the Ristorante da Cesarino for a stunning view during dinner, and grab dessert at the L'artigiano Del Gelato.
Many locals enjoy organizing food tours, where you can eat at their homes and enjoy delicious meals in an authentic Perugian environment, where you are sure to make meaningful connections with those who live and breathe Perugia every day. If you're looking to venture outside the city, you can see one of Italy's lesser-visited islands nearby at Polvese or take a wine-tasting tour through the countryside.
It may be difficult to get to the city, as it is located on a hill and there are several reports that there is little to no parking. If you are starting your Italian vacation in Rome, a train ride of two to three hours can bring you to Perugia. Alternatively, a train trip from Florence to this gorgeous medieval city of art and chocolate can be as short as an hour and a half. A gorgeous city famous for chocolate and art? Where do we sign?