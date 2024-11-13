Hidden In France's Countryside Is A Secret Medieval Town Flowing With Wine And Natural Beauty

Visiting the quiet town of Saint-Victor-la-Coste feels at times like stepping into the past, especially in the so-called "old village" at the base of the hill just beyond a stone arch. The 15 or so houses are from the 12th century, and were providence of a fortified château called the "Castellas", built by the House of Sabran, that sat towering over the hamlet. Staring up at the ruins of the structure will make you feel like you're truly in medieval times.

A short yet steep hike up to the Castellas is a glorious way to start the day in Saint-Victor-la-Coste where at the top, you can imagine being lord of everything below. Once you're back in town, pop by the main square and have a bite to eat on the patio at L'Industrie. You'll be amazed that although the town has expanded, it still maintains an aura of authenticity as a Provençal village.

A unique fixture to check out in the central square is the "fountain of knowledge" from 1889. This odd obelisk pays homage to Galileo Galilei, Isaac Newton, and scientific achievement.