Hidden In France's Countryside Is A Secret Medieval Town Flowing With Wine And Natural Beauty
The south of France is one of the world's most romanticized travel destinations. From the ocean breezes of the French Riviera to the wine regions of Bordeaux, there's no shortage of amazing options, but finding somewhere off-the-beaten track can be difficult. One great starting place for seeing the region is France's second-largest city, Marseille. You can then avoid crowds in Cassis, an underrated Riviera beach town. But to experience the region's amazing wine culture, while still being immersed in natural beauty, nothing is better than this charming medieval town.
Saint-Victor-la-Coste, a small village of just a couple thousand people in the Gard department of southern France, dates back at least a millennium. In that long history, viticulturists in the area spent generations perfecting their craft, making it a fantastic home base to explore this less-touristy wine region.
A medieval past
Visiting the quiet town of Saint-Victor-la-Coste feels at times like stepping into the past, especially in the so-called "old village" at the base of the hill just beyond a stone arch. The 15 or so houses are from the 12th century, and were providence of a fortified château called the "Castellas", built by the House of Sabran, that sat towering over the hamlet. Staring up at the ruins of the structure will make you feel like you're truly in medieval times.
A short yet steep hike up to the Castellas is a glorious way to start the day in Saint-Victor-la-Coste where at the top, you can imagine being lord of everything below. Once you're back in town, pop by the main square and have a bite to eat on the patio at L'Industrie. You'll be amazed that although the town has expanded, it still maintains an aura of authenticity as a Provençal village.
A unique fixture to check out in the central square is the "fountain of knowledge" from 1889. This odd obelisk pays homage to Galileo Galilei, Isaac Newton, and scientific achievement.
Flowing with Rhone Valley wine
In its long history, Saint-Victor-la-Coste and the surrounding areas have made a name for themselves in the wine world. Saint-Victor-la-Coste is part of the small but renowned Rhône Valley wine region, near the Rhône River, famous primarily for its traditional red blends. There are numerous vineyards in and around the town worth visiting, like Domaine de la Mordorée and Château de Ségriès.
A place to stay with a luxury vibe is the Château St. Victor La Coste. The château rents out a handful of private onsite cottages with access to the pools and gardens on the beautiful property. For larger groups, you can even rent out the entire nine bedroom estate and experience what it felt like to live centuries ago in Saint-Victor-la-Coste.
To get the most out of your trip to the south of France, consider using Saint-Victor-la-Coste as a hub to explore the region and its other treasures around the Rhône Valley. Before your travels, read about some of the myths about visiting France.