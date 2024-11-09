Southern California's Famous Flea Market Is A Destination For Tourists And Treasure Hunters

If you're planning a trip to Southern California, there are so many options for what to include in your itinerary. You can visit the scenic coastline and its vibrant cities (like Santa Barbara, also known as the "American Riviera") or have a blast at one of California's numerous theme parks (such as the imaginative and interactive Legoland, which is nestled in between Los Angeles and San Diego).

Advertisement

However, SoCal is more than just white sand beaches and tourist attractions. The greater LA Metro area is home to many hidden gems and unique experiences. If you're something of a "treasure hunter," you'll be interested to know that there's a world-famous flea market tucked at the base of the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena.

Even if you've been to flea markets before, they likely pale in comparison to the one at the Rose Bowl. With over 2,500 different vendors, it's almost impossible to walk through the entire market in a single day, and you never know what fun and quirky items you'll find. So, next time you're in SoCal, make time to explore this one-of-a-kind destination.