Southern California's Famous Flea Market Is A Destination For Tourists And Treasure Hunters
If you're planning a trip to Southern California, there are so many options for what to include in your itinerary. You can visit the scenic coastline and its vibrant cities (like Santa Barbara, also known as the "American Riviera") or have a blast at one of California's numerous theme parks (such as the imaginative and interactive Legoland, which is nestled in between Los Angeles and San Diego).
However, SoCal is more than just white sand beaches and tourist attractions. The greater LA Metro area is home to many hidden gems and unique experiences. If you're something of a "treasure hunter," you'll be interested to know that there's a world-famous flea market tucked at the base of the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena.
Even if you've been to flea markets before, they likely pale in comparison to the one at the Rose Bowl. With over 2,500 different vendors, it's almost impossible to walk through the entire market in a single day, and you never know what fun and quirky items you'll find. So, next time you're in SoCal, make time to explore this one-of-a-kind destination.
Why the Rose Bowl flea market is the most famous market in Southern California
A big reason for the Rose Bowl Flea Market's popularity is that it's been around for over 50 years. The first market opened in 1968, and it was a novel concept at the time. The founders of the market, Bill Thunell and R.G. Canning, couldn't even fill the stadium with vendors when it launched initially. However, that didn't stop over 12,000 people from attending, and from then on, it was a smash success. The number of vendors has grown from around 200 to over 2,500, with a total of over two million items lining every nook of the market.
Today, the Rose Bowl Flea Market attracts crowds of about 20,000. It's only open on the second Sunday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, and admission costs $12. However, if you want early access to the market to snatch the best items, you can pay for a VIP ticket ($20) and get in between 5 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.
The Rose Bowl stadium is the perfect spot for a flea market because it offers an expansive location with plenty of parking and lots of shaded areas. In fact, it was the size of the stadium and its surrounding parking lot that inspired Pasadena to approve a live event (like the flea market!) to generate extra income for the city in the first place.
How to make the most of a trip to the Rose Bowl Flea Market
Thanks to its relatively low admission cost, the Rose Bowl Flea Market is one of the best LA activities for when you're on a budget (or try one of these exciting free things to do in the city). But because it's so big, here are some tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your flea market experience.
First, know where you want to go. You can find a map of each color-coded area on the Rose Bowl Flea Market website, and you can even see specific layouts for each section. Outside the stadium are the orange and white areas. Orange is perfect for finding antiques and collectibles, while the white section includes vendors selling vintage clothing and miscellaneous items. Everything else is inside the stadium.
As with any flea market, cash is king. While many vendors accept credit cards and Venmo, it's much harder to haggle when you don't have actual money in your pocket. Make sure to have small bills and change too, if necessary. We recommend bringing a bag for snacks and water and wearing both comfortable clothes and shoes as you'll be walking around a lot. With so many stalls to explore, it can take a while to get from one end of the market to the other. Lastly, plan how you'll carry your purchases, as navigating the market with items in hand can be tricky.