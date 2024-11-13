Stroll Shop-Filled Streets With European Charm At A Scenic Riverside Neighborhood In Ontario

You don't have to travel across the pond to immerse yourself in breathtaking European charm. The historic community of Galt, located within the city of Cambridge, Ontario, feels reminiscent of a getaway to Europe. Situated in southern Ontario along the historically significant Grand River, Galt is one of three communities, including Preston and Hespeler, that were amalgamated into one destination under the new name of Cambridge in the 1970s. Galt itself is much older than that, however, and its historic charm has been meticulously preserved over the centuries. The town has been used as the backdrop to film famous TV shows, including "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Queen's Gambit."

There is so much to appreciate about Galt, including its beautiful heritage buildings, lush natural surroundings, and thriving downtown district. Cambridge is also perfectly positioned near other popular destinations around southern Ontario. It is close to an hour's drive from Canada's 'Garden City' in the Niagara region, near the United States border. On the opposite shore near Lake Huron is Kincardine, a Canadian town known for its Scottish culture. Of course, you can't visit Ontario without taking a trip to Toronto, Canada's largest city where a secret wilderness thrives. Let's uncover the origins of Galt's distinctive architecture and dive into the essential things to see and do while you're there.

