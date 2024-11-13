Stroll Shop-Filled Streets With European Charm At A Scenic Riverside Neighborhood In Ontario
You don't have to travel across the pond to immerse yourself in breathtaking European charm. The historic community of Galt, located within the city of Cambridge, Ontario, feels reminiscent of a getaway to Europe. Situated in southern Ontario along the historically significant Grand River, Galt is one of three communities, including Preston and Hespeler, that were amalgamated into one destination under the new name of Cambridge in the 1970s. Galt itself is much older than that, however, and its historic charm has been meticulously preserved over the centuries. The town has been used as the backdrop to film famous TV shows, including "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Queen's Gambit."
There is so much to appreciate about Galt, including its beautiful heritage buildings, lush natural surroundings, and thriving downtown district. Cambridge is also perfectly positioned near other popular destinations around southern Ontario. It is close to an hour's drive from Canada's 'Garden City' in the Niagara region, near the United States border. On the opposite shore near Lake Huron is Kincardine, a Canadian town known for its Scottish culture. Of course, you can't visit Ontario without taking a trip to Toronto, Canada's largest city where a secret wilderness thrives. Let's uncover the origins of Galt's distinctive architecture and dive into the essential things to see and do while you're there.
The history of Galt's European charm
The small community of Galt dates back to the 1800s. It was established as a settlement to draw Scottish immigrants to Canada. It began as a farming community but quickly developed into a thriving town known as "The Manchester of Canada." It was considered a hub where high-quality products were made and sold. Though it no longer has the same reputation, it is imbued with the same charm as those early days, featuring old-fashioned buildings and peaceful, tree-lined roads.
It is easy to feel like you've been whisked to another era as you stroll past the storefronts. The famous Presbyterian Church in Galt and the Heritage College and Seminary in Hespeler feature breathtaking, Gothic-revival architecture that belongs in Westminster of London. The municipality of Galt and the surrounding city of Cambridge are full of Victorian architecture, and you will also spot plenty of Georgian and Romanesque influences among the public buildings and residences. The city of Cambridge has many designated heritage properties steeped in fascinating history.
Essential things to do in Galt and Cambridge
The best way to experience the European charm of Galt and Cambridge is by exploring their historic districts. The Main Street Heritage Conservation District is positioned along the banks of the Grand River. It's a scenic, vibrant place with architecture both old and new. There's also a funky alleyway called The Galtway, as well as museums, landmarks, and the famous Galt pedestrian bridge. Blair Village is another picturesque region in Cambridge that is brimming with old-fashioned charm, such as the 19th-century Blair Sheave Tower, a great spot for a photo op. Cambridge has step-on buses and guided tours for visitors who wish to see all of the sights.
Cambridge is also known for its incredible natural beauty. Shade's Mills Conservation Area is a paradise for outdoor activities including hiking, swimming, fishing, and cycling. Hikers and cyclists will love the Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail, an 11-mile trail through lush Carolinian forests along the Grand River that leads to Paris, another Ontario destination known for its beautiful, European-inspired atmosphere. Nature lovers must pay a visit to the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory with thousands of free-flying butterflies in a tropical indoor setting.
Cambridge is a great place for shopping, dining, and entertainment. The 19th-century Cambridge Mill is a beautiful setting for fine dining. You can find many specialty shops, artisan bakeries, cafes, and restaurants in the downtown Cambridge area, along with a historic mall and comfortable accommodations to spend the night.