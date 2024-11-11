Award-Winning Entertainment And Eclectic Shops Abound In This Underrated New Hampshire Town
Though it's considered the safest state in America, New Hampshire is an East Coast gem that doesn't get nearly enough love. Boasting one of the most romantic mountain regions New England has to offer and laidback beach towns that ooze quiet luxury, this unsung state is full of both scenic beauty and picturesque towns with an array of urban delights.
Tucked into the heart of the Connecticut River Valley, Keene is one of New Hampshire's most underrated small towns. Gleaming with classic New England architecture and surrounded by gorgeous natural landscapes, there's something for every type of traveler to enjoy. The historic town also has a vibrant arts and entertainment scene, ranging from local murals to live music and theatre venues.
You'll also find a bustling downtown lined with locally owned boutiques, antique shops, and delicious restaurants. If you're an outdoor enthusiast, Keene offers an abundance of nature-filled adventures for hikers, skiers, campers, and everyone in between. For scenic wonderlands mixed with small-town New England charm, visit Keene.
Keene's picturesque downtown bursting with shops and culture
A trip to Keene isn't complete without visiting its picturesque downtown. Lined with historic brick buildings painted with murals and a white-steepled church towering over Central Square, the heart of the village is brimming with classic New England charm. If you're a film buff with a keen eye, you may recognize the area from the 1995 original "Jumanji." Main Street was used in the famous stampede scene, while other local landmarks like the Parrish Shoe Factory building and the Central Square bandstand also got screen time in the film.
While, thankfully, you won't encounter any wild animals tearing through the town, you can enjoy a peaceful stroll exploring its various local shops and restaurants. Pop into Hannah Grimes Marketplace for handcrafted gifts and locally sourced food or the Urban Exchange for chic consignment clothing. For delicious dining in the center of the Square, visit The Stage Restaurant. This American bistro serves elevated classic comfort food and specialty martinis in a casual yet elegant atmosphere. Within walking distance, you'll find the historic Colonial Theatre, which hosts everything from live music performances and comedy shows to film events and stage productions.
Explore the enchanting outdoors and unwind in cozy inns
With stunning scenic beauty surrounding Keene, you'll find plenty of options for outdoor adventures. For hiking, there is a plethora of nearby trails to explore, including the Chesterfield Gorge trail, a 0.7-mile loop that boasts a towering waterfall. For something a bit more challenging, trek the 4.2-mile Ann Stokes Loop and Daniels Mountain Loop through the Madame Sherri Forest, which features breathtaking lookout spots and storied castle ruins. If you're visiting in the winter, you can slide over to Granite Gorge Mountain Park, which offers miles of trails for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. You can even rent your gear there if you didn't bring your own.
After a day on the trails or the slopes, settle into one of the town's charming hotels or inns. If you want a unique stay close to downtown, check into the historic family-owned Burrell House, a gorgeous inn boasting 1800s architecture and modern amenities. For lodgings off the beaten path, the Chesterfield Inn just outside of Keene is a romantic bed and breakfast retreat, offering 10 acres of peaceful New Hampshire countryside and idyllic views for guest's enjoyment.