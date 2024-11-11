Award-Winning Entertainment And Eclectic Shops Abound In This Underrated New Hampshire Town

Though it's considered the safest state in America, New Hampshire is an East Coast gem that doesn't get nearly enough love. Boasting one of the most romantic mountain regions New England has to offer and laidback beach towns that ooze quiet luxury, this unsung state is full of both scenic beauty and picturesque towns with an array of urban delights.

Tucked into the heart of the Connecticut River Valley, Keene is one of New Hampshire's most underrated small towns. Gleaming with classic New England architecture and surrounded by gorgeous natural landscapes, there's something for every type of traveler to enjoy. The historic town also has a vibrant arts and entertainment scene, ranging from local murals to live music and theatre venues.

You'll also find a bustling downtown lined with locally owned boutiques, antique shops, and delicious restaurants. If you're an outdoor enthusiast, Keene offers an abundance of nature-filled adventures for hikers, skiers, campers, and everyone in between. For scenic wonderlands mixed with small-town New England charm, visit Keene.

