As the second largest city in Bavaria and Germany's 14th largest city, Nuremberg has become quite the tourist attraction. The city has a distinctive style with its harmonious blend of contemporary design and historic landmarks dating back to medieval times, the pinnacle of which is the imposing Imperial Castle or Kaiserburg that overlooks the town. While not as opulent as Moritzburg Castle (a 16th-century hunting lodge turned fairytale palace), it gives a glimpse into medieval history. During the holiday season Nuremberg transforms into a cozy, quintessential fairytale land as its iconic Christkindlesmarkt ("Christmas market") springs up along the cobblestone streets. However, like Berlin with its fast-paced city life and thronging crowds, Nuremberg can become quite overwhelming with its estimated half a million inhabitants. Fortunately, there's another smaller, more remote destination roughly an hour's drive to the southwest that offers visitors an equally rich immersion into Bavaria's ancient culture.

Ansbach in southern Bavaria is located just off the Romantic Road, a famous German route conceptualized in the 1950s that was based on the past route that connected territories occupied by Rome. Similar to Trier, Germany's oldest city (and dotted with UNESCO sites), Ansbach has a vibrant and deeply rich history and stands as the administrative capital of Middle Franconia. With a population size of about 39,600, this often overlooked idyllic town is the perfect alternative to nearby bustling tourist attractions. Along with its more laid-back pace, Ansburg is home to some incredible sites, such as the Margrave Palace.