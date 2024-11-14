Napoleon's Temple In The Heart Of Paris Is A Hidden Gem With Impressive Architecture

There are a few ways to avoid "Paris Syndrome," the phenomenon that affects first-time visitors to Paris who find themselves feeling let down. One way is to spend less time bored in line at the Louvre (luckily, Rick Steves recommends a secret entrance so you're not waiting around all day), and another is to try to dive into French culture and discover some hidden gems while you're in the City of Light. While the major tourist attractions are certainly great for visitors to Paris, be sure to devote some time to lesser-known places that are equally as beautiful (with fewer crowds). Aside from Notre Dame and the Basilica of Sacré Cœur de Montmartre, you should also spend some time in another iconic church: La Madeleine.

La Madeleine, or the Church of Sainte-Marie-Madeleine, is in the 8th district, located close to the banks of the Seine near the Tuileries Garden. Construction on the church began in 1764, but several events delayed its completion, including the original architect's death and the French Revolution. In 1806, Napoleon recategorized the church as a temple to honor the French army, but that project was superseded by the construction of the Arc de Triomphe. It wasn't until 1842 that La Madeleine became a church again. It still operates as a Catholic place of worship today, but in addition to that, it's also a gorgeous site for anyone interested in design, art, and history.