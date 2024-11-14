Napoleon's Temple In The Heart Of Paris Is A Hidden Gem With Impressive Architecture
There are a few ways to avoid "Paris Syndrome," the phenomenon that affects first-time visitors to Paris who find themselves feeling let down. One way is to spend less time bored in line at the Louvre (luckily, Rick Steves recommends a secret entrance so you're not waiting around all day), and another is to try to dive into French culture and discover some hidden gems while you're in the City of Light. While the major tourist attractions are certainly great for visitors to Paris, be sure to devote some time to lesser-known places that are equally as beautiful (with fewer crowds). Aside from Notre Dame and the Basilica of Sacré Cœur de Montmartre, you should also spend some time in another iconic church: La Madeleine.
La Madeleine, or the Church of Sainte-Marie-Madeleine, is in the 8th district, located close to the banks of the Seine near the Tuileries Garden. Construction on the church began in 1764, but several events delayed its completion, including the original architect's death and the French Revolution. In 1806, Napoleon recategorized the church as a temple to honor the French army, but that project was superseded by the construction of the Arc de Triomphe. It wasn't until 1842 that La Madeleine became a church again. It still operates as a Catholic place of worship today, but in addition to that, it's also a gorgeous site for anyone interested in design, art, and history.
La Madeleine has stunning architecture in a chic neighborhood
La Madeleine is most known for its Neoclassical design, which harkens back to the ancient Greeks. The church has 52 Corinthian columns that are each an impressive 20 meters (about 65 feet) high, creating a massive high ceiling that could practically knock anyone off their feet. Inside, the church also houses several large, spectacular sculptures of religious figures (including Mary Magdalene, whom the church is named for) and a striking pipe organ. The high ceilings naturally make it an excellent place for both religious services as well as classical music concerts. While it's free to enter the church during normal hours, concert ticket prices can vary.
Place de la Madeleine, where La Madeleine sits, is also an amazing neighborhood for finding gourmet ingredients. Foodies can browse all kinds of specialty shops, like places for truffles and caviar, as well as gourmet teas and local wines. There's even a shop entirely devoted to different kinds of mustard. This is also the neighborhood where you can find several excellent restaurants, but, of course, you're never too far from a good meal in Paris. La Madeleine is in a convenient location, within 20 minutes' (or less) walking distance of Pont Alexandre III, the Louvre, Place de la Concorde, and the Palais Garnier opera house. To explore Paris even faster, take advantage of its public transportation system, though try to avoid making this expensive mistake when taking the Paris Metro.